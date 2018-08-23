Country crooner Cole Swindell brings 'All of It' to Stage AE

Georgia native Cole Swindell is bringing all of his recently released third album, “All of It,” to Pittsburgh’s Stage AE on Aug. 23.

Swindell, 34, will perform the entire album, start to finish, and throw in a few of his earlier numbers, as well.

Swindell’s first two albums resulted in seven consecutive number one singles as a solo artist, including “You Should Be Here” and “Middle of a Memory,” along with 10 No. 1 singles as a songwriter.

He’s also racked up five platinum singles, one platinum album and one gold album, according to a promotional release.

Swindell recently responded to a Tribune-Review Q&A via email, weighing in on his musical background, influences, and what fans should anticipate from “All of It,” the recording and the live show.

Question: Can you tell us a little about your background, your hometown, if you grew up listening to country music or discovered it later, and when you begin singing professionally?

Answer: I was born in Savannah, Ga., and moved over to Southwest Georgia, Bronwood is where I call home, in the fifth grade after my parents divorced. Growing up I listened to all kinds of music. My dad was more of a Beatles and James Taylor fan. I’m not sure he listened to much country music until I got into it. 90’s country music was what I grew up listening to and I remember falling in love with all those artists. I didn’t start really singing until I got to college.

Q: Name a few of your musical inspirations, and some of your favorite songs. What about those performers caught your ear?

A: George Straight “Carrying Your Love With Me,” Dierks Bentley “Settle for a Slowdown,” Randy Travis “If I Didn’t Have You,” Reba “Fancy,” Tim McGraw “Don’t Take The Girl” – those were all songs I immediately fell in love with and were big influences on me as I started really getting into country music. To me it was all about the songs. Back then you heard a song on the radio and you had to put a face with the name. It was just the music, the lyrics.

I got to see Reba every year she came close to my hometown. That was amazing, just getting to see them live.

Q: Is there a dream collaborator you’d like to write with and/or perform with?

A: I’ve always been a big Eric Church fan and would love to write a song with him. His first album literally changed my whole view on things. He’s an amazing songwriter and performer and a big influence of mine. As far as performing goes, I was fortunate enough to perform with Alan Jackson before I won my first ACM award, so that was definitely a dream come true.

I’d love to perform with Taylor Swift though! She’s a genius and I’ve always been a fan of what she does.

Q: This is your third album. What can your fans expect? Would you call it a departure from your previous albums, a continuation of the type of music fans have come to expect, or are you going in a different direction this time around?

A: This new album represents the best twelve songs I could get my hands on. I think it’s a continuation of the previous albums, but definitely the next step forward. I wrote a number of songs on the album, but also recorded songs I didn’t write because they were that special to me and I felt them so much I knew I had to record them.

Fans can expect a little bit of what I’ve given them the past two albums, but in my opinion better songs.

Q: What about this album do you think/hope will lure/appeal to new fans who may not yet have discovered your music? In short, why would you encourage them to give it a listen, and what will they find as far as storytelling, ear-catching music, etc.?

A: Any fans that haven’t discovered my music, there’s at least one song for them, hopefully more. That’s why we named the album “All of It,” because it covers so many emotions. From the fun, happy, sad, falling in love, breaking up songs about losing loved ones, so many things in these twelve songs, and I hope they can relate to some of it.

I think these melodies are ones that can get stuck in your head if you’re a melody person. If you’re more of a lyric person there are songs like ‘Dad’s Old Number’ that no matter who you are, if you listen to that it’s got to strike a chord with you. Songs like “The Ones Who Got Me Here” is a thank you to everyone that I’ve come in contact with that have helped get me to where I am today, getting to live my dream. There’s also songs like ‘All of It’ that remind me of early songs like “Chillin’ It” that make you want to roll the windows down and drive.

Q: Talk a bit about your writing/recording process. Do you write and record both on and off the road? And are you finding that touring provides inspiration via meeting so many people, hearing their stories, or making observations in general as you visit different cities?

A: Writing never stops, you’ve always got your notepad on your phone. Somebody will say something or you’ll see something, hear something, and you’ll write down ideas that could be a song. Sometimes they’re good ideas, sometimes they’re bad, but the ones you don’t write down could be the next song that changes everything for somebody. You just have to come up with great ideas that will be the best songs.

I certainly get inspiration from a lot of the fans I meet. Hearing different stories about what they can relate to and what my music means to them. There is no greater feeling than to hear something I’ve written has deep meaning for someone else.

As far as recording goes, I usually record in Nashville. We’ve used the same studio, the Sound Emporium, for every album. It’s a place we’ve grown comfortable with and that helps the creative process while recording.

Q: Tell us about some of the experiences or people who have inspired certain songs you’ve written or chosen to include on albums. Are a lot of your songs personalized, or do you try to convey through music ideas that the masses can relate to and share – family, love, friendship, fun, regret, work? Are there core issues that are “tried and true” in songwriting/singing, and what do you find them to be?

A: I remember Eric Church and Dierks Bentley’s first albums and back before that I was always a fan of Randy Travis’s music and all of them have inspired me to want to do what I do.

I wrote a song for Luke Bryan called “Roller Coaster.” My family and I used to go down to Panama City Beach on vacation, and Thomas Drive was the location of the condominiums where we stayed and that street appears in the lyrics of the song. Those family trips definitely inspired me to write that song. “You Should Be Here” was inspired by the loss of my dad several years ago. I never dreamed of losing him and then writing a song that would help so many other people that have been through the same thing.

A lot of my songs are personal. I’ve either been through it or I want to go through it if it’s a fun song. If I don’t feel it I can’t record it. “The Ones Who Got Me Here” is definitely personal to me, but I try to write where it’s personal but other people can relate to it. When you write something that is too personal, other people can’t relate to it so I try to appeal to the masses. A lot of the relationship songs are real life. The “should’ve, could’ve, would’ve” songs, if I’ve lived it I’m very likely to write about it.

The core issues in country music I try to write about are the love of our country, family, friends, good times, falling in love, all of those I think are staples of country music.”

Q: In listening to your music, one hears a bit of “good old boy” in songs like “Somebody’s Been Drinkin’” as well as introspection in songs like “Dad’s Old Number” and “The Ones Who Got Me Here.” Elaborate about those last two, which I think everyone can relate to – wanting to hear a lost loved one’s voice again, and acknowledgement of and appreciation for those who led the way.

A: “Dad’s Old Number” is probably one of the best songs I’ve ever heard. I think most everyone has that old number in their phone they wish they could dial up and hear that voice again. It’s a special emotion that I’ve never heard in a song, actually calling someone up with a loved one’s old number and apologizing for waking them up, calling them at random times just because that was their old number.

“The Ones Who Got Me Here” – definitely my dad is a part of that one as well, he’s the first person I ever heard play the guitar and sing. My mom certainly as well, she’s the one who raised me and sent me off to school. All my teachers, the preacher in my small town of Bronwood, Ga., and all my friends who loved me even before I ever wrote a song or sang a song.

Those are all the people back home I get to go back and visit and relax with, unwind, they’re just like family to me. Just getting to mention them in a song like ‘The Ones Who Got Me Here’ is special to me and I hope it means as much to them as they mean to me.”

Q: Perhaps just as important, especially for those looking forward to your show, tell us what a Cole Swindell concert is like? What do you aim to give your fans with a live show?

A: At my concerts, I want people to have fun. They’ve spent their hard earned money to be there and I want them to have a good time. This is a different kind of show. We’ve never done one like this before and to me it’s one of the most specials shows we’ll ever do; for fans to get to see something for the first time ever live I think is a big deal. That’s why we only have a few select shows with this kind of set-up.

Production on these shows is not a main focus, we’re there to play songs off the album and promote the album. It’s going to be a more intimate show without the huge production. We’ll be playing my entire new album from top to bottom, from song one to song 12.

It will be like putting the CD in your car and getting to watch a live concert of every one of those songs. I can guarantee fans will get their (money’s) worth and have a damn good time!”

