Music

'Warriors Rock' concert to be held at Seton Hill

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
The “Warriors Rock” concert honors veterans and features music by Gary Racan and the studio e band at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Theatre in Greensburg.
The “Warriors Rock” concert with Gary Racan and the studio e band is at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Seton Hill Performing Arts Theatre in Greensburg.

The event is a tribute to veterans and benefits the Warriors Rock Mission, which supports veterans their families.

The 14-member band has performed across the country, and is set to be on stage on Sept. 7 aboard the USS Midway in San Diego, Calif.

Members include leader and producer Gary Racan, vocalists Maria Mauti, Leslie “Babe” Wilson, vocalist and lead guitarist John Borrelli, vocalist Twan Moore, vocalist and acoustic guitarist Josh Rutter, bass guitar Barry Lebin, drummer Mark Smith, John Parrendo on fiddle, Craig Davis on keyboards, Bill Holt on saxophone, Shaun Bell on trumpet, and Herbert Hill and Will Holt, both on trombone.

Tickets are $25, $15 for veterans and students

The Seton Hill Performing Arts Theatre is located at 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg

Details: 412-401-1044 or http://warriorsrock.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

