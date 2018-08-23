Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ed King, co-writer of 'Sweet Home Alabama,' dies at 68

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King, who spent two stints with the southern rock band and co-wrote the 1974 classic "Sweet Home Alabama," died Wednesday. He was 68.

The announcement was made on his personal Facebook page.

The post says he died in his Nashville, Tenn., home surrounded by family.

King was a founding member Strawberry Alarm Clock, known for their 1967 chart-topper "Incense and Peppermints."

King joined Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1972, first as a bass player then a guitar player. He left the band in 1975 and reunited in 1987. He retired in 1996 because of congestive heart failure.

In 2006, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the band.

In a Facebook post, Lynyrd Skynyrd founding member Gary Rossington said: "Ed was our brother, and a great songwriter and guitar player. I know he will be reunited with the rest of the boys in Rock and Roll Heaven."

Lynyrd Skynyrd is performing Aug. 25 at KeyBank Pavillion in Burgettstown as part of its farewell tour.