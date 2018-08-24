Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Aretha Franklin funeral

The Associated Press | Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
This combination photo shows (top row from left) Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Faith Hill and Jennifer Holliday; (bottom) Jennifer Hudson, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan and Stevie Wonder, who will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Aug. 31. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76.
This combination photo shows Faith Hill at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 2, 2017, left, and Jennifer Hudson at the Brit Awards 2018 in London on Feb. 21, 2018. Hill and Hudson are part of an all-star lineup expected to perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week. (AP Photo)
An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral next week.

The Queen of Soul's service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Franklin's son, Edward Franklin.

The list was provided to The Associated Press on Thursday by Franklin's longtime publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn.

The service will reflect Franklin's strong gospel roots. Among the gospel stars performing will be Marvin Sapp, the Clark Sisters and Vanessa Bell Armstrong. The Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir are also on the program, as are singers Audrey DuBois Harris and Alice McAllister Tillman

The service will be held at Greater Grace Temple. Franklin died of pancreatic cancer last Thursday at age 76 in Detroit.

The funeral will cap a week of remembrances for Franklin. A public viewing will be held at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday. A public concert at Chene Park amphitheater is scheduled for Thursday.

The Four Tops will be among those performing at Thursday's concert. Abdul "Duke" Fakir said he was honored that his famed Motown group was invited to perform. The lone, surviving original member of the quartet said he and his bandmates shared a special bond with Franklin on stages and in studios over the decades.

"I'm happy — we always love to do anything we can for 'little sis,'" he said, adding that the performances "should be awe-inspiring."

