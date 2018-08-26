Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Kyle Pavone, vocalist for We Came as Romans, dead at 28

The Associated Press | Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
FILE - In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 file photo, Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. On Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, the metalcore band said Pavone, their vocalist, is dead at 28. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Sunday, May 20, 2018 file photo, Kyle Pavone of We Came As Romans performs at the Rock On The Range Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio. On Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, the metalcore band said Pavone, their vocalist, is dead at 28. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Updated 2 hours ago

Kyle Pavone, vocalist for the metalcore band We Came as Romans, has died at age 28, band members said Saturday.

“Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing,” the Troy, Michigan, group tweeted about the death. The death was confirmed by a band publicist, Amy Sciarretto. No further details about were released.

A group of friends founded the band under another name in 2005. Pavone joined in 2008. The group’s 2013 album, “Tracing Back Roots,” hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s independent album chart.

A week ago, Pavone tweeted a line from the band’s song “Promise Me”: “Will i be remembered or will i be lost in loving eyes.”

Fans took to social media to express their shock and sadness at Pavone’s death. Bandmate Joshua Moore posted a photo of himself with Pavone on Instagram and said: “The craziest, goofiest, most funny and lovable kid. I miss you so much.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me