Musical legends taking Carnegie of Homestead stage

Roger McGuinn and Chris Hillman, co-founders of the ’60s band The Byrds, along with country music star Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, will perform Oct. 30 at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall , 510 E. 10th Ave., Munhall.

The performance marks the 50th anniversary of The Byrds’ “Sweetheart of the Rodeo” album, a news release notes.

Among The Byrds’ most popular songs, still getting plenty of play on classic rock radio stations, are “Mr. Tambourine Man” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives are playing their own popular country/bluegrass music on the tour.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Tickets range from $58 to $153.

Presale begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 with the Password “MUSICHALL,” and general public tickets go on sale Sept. 7.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, at tickefly.com or librarymusichall.com

