Music

Eminem's new album 'Kamikaze' strikes without warning

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 10:18 a.m.
Eminem released a surprise album 'Kamikaze' at midnight, Aug. 31. Its 13 tracks call out everyone from Donald Trump to a all-star lineup of fellow rappers.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Updated 50 minutes ago

No wonder Eminem called his surprise new album "Kamikaze."

The 13-track album dropped without warning at midnight and scorches everyone from Donald Trump to Harvey Weinstein, with a whole lotta rappers in between.

Apparently the Detroit rapper wasn't worried about blowback, even including this clip from a voicemail from his music manager, Paul Rosenberg: "Are you really going just to deride everybody who you don't like what they have to say about you or the stuff you're working on? I don't know if that's really a great idea."

A lot of the vitriol is aimed at people who criticized his last album, "Revival."

Eminem tears into Tyler the Creator, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, so-called mumble rappers, Machine Gun Kelly, Jay-Z, Migos, Drake, Lord Jamar and his former friend Joe Budden. Did I leave anyone out?

Oh yeah, Mike Pence.

Here's a sample lyric suitable for a family news outlet:

"(Trump) sent the Secret Service to meet in person / To see if I really think of hurtin' him," ... I empathise with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he's deserted."

Reactions were fast and furious, to say the least.

The album, co-produced by Dr. Dre, includes contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Little Dragon, along with a song recorded for the upcoming Tom Hardy film "Venom."

The cover is an homage to the Beastie Boys, adapted from that group's 1986 classic "License to Ill."

"Kamikaze" is available on Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, Amazon and iTunes.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

