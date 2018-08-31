Eminem's new album 'Kamikaze' strikes without warning

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No wonder Eminem called his surprise new album "Kamikaze."

The 13-track album dropped without warning at midnight and scorches everyone from Donald Trump to Harvey Weinstein, with a whole lotta rappers in between.

Apparently the Detroit rapper wasn't worried about blowback, even including this clip from a voicemail from his music manager, Paul Rosenberg: "Are you really going just to deride everybody who you don't like what they have to say about you or the stuff you're working on? I don't know if that's really a great idea."

A lot of the vitriol is aimed at people who criticized his last album, "Revival."

Eminem tears into Tyler the Creator, Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Lil Xan, so-called mumble rappers, Machine Gun Kelly, Jay-Z, Migos, Drake, Lord Jamar and his former friend Joe Budden. Did I leave anyone out?

Oh yeah, Mike Pence.

Sean, Kendrick and J. Cole after realizing they're safe on Eminem's new album #Kamikaze pic.twitter.com/kgC9s8bYNk — That Mech Kid ! (@r3al__AJ) August 31, 2018

Here's a sample lyric suitable for a family news outlet:

"(Trump) sent the Secret Service to meet in person / To see if I really think of hurtin' him," ... I empathise with the people this evil serpent sold the dream to that he's deserted."

Reactions were fast and furious, to say the least.

While Eminem disses President Trump for relevance, he makes no mention of the major manufacturing jobs that POTUS has brought back to Detroit. What has Eminem ever done for Detroit? Big Sean has been out five years and has done more in that time than Em ever has! #Kamikaze — JTM (@jmannarino5) August 31, 2018

How can you say Eminem is not one of the greatest!? These people are fans of no talent having rappers and upset that Eminem can literally destroy their favs composition with one verse #kamikaze pic.twitter.com/aqvvm8ntmK — Alejandro (@_Est_92) August 31, 2018

The album, co-produced by Dr. Dre, includes contributions from Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Little Dragon, along with a song recorded for the upcoming Tom Hardy film "Venom."

The cover is an homage to the Beastie Boys, adapted from that group's 1986 classic "License to Ill."

Eminem's new album art pays tribute to Beastie Boys' classic debut album "License to Ill". #Kamikaze pic.twitter.com/fZFyq5rHw6 — Spike (@loudspike) August 31, 2018

When kids these days don't know Eminem's new album cover pays tribute to the Beastie Boys #Kamikaze pic.twitter.com/qYS24Xat1N — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) August 31, 2018

"Kamikaze" is available on Apple Music, Deezer, Spotify, Amazon and iTunes.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.