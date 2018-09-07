Tori Kelly brings 'hope-pop' music to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 10:33 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

Tori Kelly will bring her “Hiding Place” tour to Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall on Oct. 25 for an 8 p.m. concert.

Kelly’s new album, “Hiding Place,” is a rhythm and blues infused, melodic take on classic gospel music, according to a news release.

Kelly, who began her musical career with YouTube videos as a teen, was nominated in 2016 for a Best New Artist Grammy.

Her 2015 full-length debut, “Unbreakable Smile,” premiered at the number two spot on the Billboard 200, the release adds.

For “Hiding Place,” she teams with Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin , producing music Franklin refers to as “hope-pop,” the release notes.

“One of the things I want for this album is for people to feel uplifted and encouraged when they listen,” Kelly adds in the release.

Kelly also appeared in the 2016 animated film “Sing,” playing the character of Meena.

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the concert.

A limited number of Gold Circle seats will be available at $48, with remaining seats selling for $38 and $28, the release notes.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14.

Details: 1-877-4-FLY-TIX, ticketfly.com or librarymusichall.com

