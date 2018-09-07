Cher to play Pittsburgh during upcoming tour

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 11:48 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Cher will play PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on April 18 as part of her Here We Go Again Tour.

The upcoming tour, beginning Jan. 17 in Fort Myers, Fla., was officially announced during Cher’s appearance on “Ellen” today.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at livenation.com.

Following her role in the recently released film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” the multi-award winning singer and actress will be touring the U.S. for the first time in five years.

Cher is expected to perform many of the hits from a career that started with the 1965 hit, “I Got You Babe,” as half of the duo Sonny and Cher.

She also will sing songs from her upcoming “Dancing Queen” album – a tribute to Swedish pop group ABBA, whose music inspired the “Mamma Mia” films and musical. With a Sept. 28 release date, the album is currently available for pre-order.

The 72-year-old Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award-winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of “The Cher Show,” a musical opening Dec. 3 on Broadway that is currently touring Australia and New Zealand.

Cher also is doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

Citi card-members will be able to purchase U.S. presale tickets from 10 a.m. Sept. 12 through 10 p.m. Sept. 13 local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For details, visit citiprivatepass.com.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem a physical or digital copy of Cher’s new album, “Dancing Queen,” through May 19.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

