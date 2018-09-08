Mac Miller vigil scheduled for Blue Slide Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A vigil for rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park.

Miller died Friday of a suspected drug overdose. He was 26.

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon,” Nightfall Records said in a Facebook post promoting the vigil . “Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened.

For anybody that wants to help with this event, please email Nightfallpgh@gmail.com.”

Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.

He released “Blue Slide Park” in 2011.

While Miller didn’t have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks and even had an album debut at No. 1 on the top 200 albums chart. His songs earned praise from the likes of Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper.