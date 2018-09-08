Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Mac Miller vigil scheduled for Blue Slide Park

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
Items have been left in Blue Slide Park, Frick Park in memory of Pittsburgh music artist Mac Miller. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Ben Schmitt / Tribune-Review
Items have been left in Blue Slide Park, Frick Park in memory of Pittsburgh music artist Mac Miller. Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Mac Miller performs in 2016 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Mac Miller performs in 2016 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.

Updated 8 hours ago

A vigil for rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Slide Park in Frick Park.

Miller died Friday of a suspected drug overdose. He was 26.

“We would like to bring the city together in full force for this legendary icon,” Nightfall Records said in a Facebook post promoting the vigil . “Mac deserves to be sent off with an evening of celebrating his life, discussing his struggles, and remembering his stories; most importantly for his iconic work that brought joy into the lives of everybody who listened.

For anybody that wants to help with this event, please email Nightfallpgh@gmail.com.”

Miller, born Jan. 19, 1992, as Malcolm J. McCormick, grew up in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood. He attended Allderdice High School.

He released “Blue Slide Park” in 2011.

While Miller didn’t have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks and even had an album debut at No. 1 on the top 200 albums chart. His songs earned praise from the likes of Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper.

Related Content
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller dead at 26 
Rapper and Pittsburgh native Mac Miller died Friday of a suspected drug overdose. Investigators say they'll need an autopsy to determine how Miller died. Los Angeles County ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me