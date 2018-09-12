Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Carrie Underwood betting that 'Love Wins' in new video

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 11:24 a.m.

Multi-platinum selling global superstar Carrie Underwood released the official music video for her new single “Love Wins.” The production was directed by Shane Drake. Written by Underwood, David Garcia and Brett James, the song is from her highly anticipated studio album, “Cry Pretty” available Sept. 14.

“This song is hopeful,” says Underwood , in a news release. “ It’s saying no matter who you are, what you feel, what you think, we’re all human beings. We all deserve love. We all deserve respect, and we all should try to show that to one another.”

In the midst of her cross-country promotion, which includes a stop in Pittsburgh for a show with “The Cry Pretty Tour” on Oct. 12, 2019 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Underwood has scheduled appearances on “The Tonight Show,” starring Jimmy Fallon for Sept. 13, the “Today Show Summer Concert Series” on Sept. 14, “CBS Sunday Morning” on Sept. 16 and “The Ellen Show” on Sept. 19. On Sept. 20, Underwood receives her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and will perform at the upcoming “iHeart Radio Music Festival” on Sept. 22 in Las Vegas.

Underwood emerged from the promise of the 2005 “American Idol” win to become a true-multi-format, multi-media superstar. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. 1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote.

Underwood is in her sixth season as the voice of primetime television’s No. 1 program, “Sunday Night Football.”

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

