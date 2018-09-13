Fans want Mac Miller's 'Party on Fifth Ave.' to be Penguins new goal song

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tributes continue to pour in for Mac Miller, the rapper and Pittsburgh native found dead in his California home on Sept. 7.

Following a Sept. 11 vigil in Squirrel Hill's Blue Slide Park, a favorite Miller hangout immortalized in his debut 2011 album of the same name, comes news of a petition on change.org for the Pittsburgh Penguins to change their 2018-19 goal song to Miller's "Party on Fifth Ave."

Petitioner "B John" says, "I think it would be a fitting tribute to the rapper to change the goal song to the upbeat song he created. Party on Fifth Ave is a song by Mac Miller and PPG Paints Arena is located on 5th Avenue in Pittsburgh."

An informal petition to convince the Penguins to change their victory song (not goal song) to 'Party On Fifth Ave' by Mac Miller #FifthAveVictory https://t.co/0yVDN0SBZr — The Pensblog (@Pensblog) September 13, 2018

Haven't heard it? Here's a link to a clean edit of the song (which presumably the Penguins would use if they agree to the change — or maybe they'd stick to the funky horn intro):

As usual, the Twitterverse has opinions, positive and negative and somewhere in between. Here is what users are saying:

Let's go for it:

Really hope the @penguins change their goal song to "Party on Fifth Ave." as a tribute to Mac Miller. — Chalk (@Brock_Ferrell) September 8, 2018

OK, I'm all in on using Mac Miller's Party on Fifth Ave for the Penguins' goal song. — Chris Bruno (@BrunoPittsburgh) September 12, 2018

look i'll never be a penguins fan but now is as good a time as any for them to change their goal song to 'party on fifth ave' by mac miller considering they play in a stadium on fifth ave — schnabel (@schnabe_lincoln) September 11, 2018

Let's make it a one-time tribute:

I love Mac Miller, but the Penguins won two cups with Party Hard as their goal song. Maybe for one goal, but not forever.... — Banjo (@mbekpgh) September 11, 2018

It would be cool to see the @penguins make the goal song Party On 5th Ave for opening night. I'm ride or die with Party Hard, but one night to honor Mac Miller would be pretty awesome. — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) September 11, 2018

And finally, though results of Miller's autopsy are still forthcoming, let's pause to consider what kind of a statement would be made, considering that Miller had a well-publicized struggle with drug addiction.

Honoring a druggie??? — Atari Williams (@atari_williams) September 8, 2018

On Sept. 12, TMZ reported that Miller's body was en route to his hometown for a funeral.

the Steelers, pirates, and penguins all tweeted about Mac Miller. Pittsburgh loved mac as much as mac loved Pittsburgh — grey (@g_rey23) September 8, 2018

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.