Music

Fans want Mac Miller's 'Party on Fifth Ave.' to be Penguins new goal song

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 10:00 a.m.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
There's a petition on change.org asking the Pittsburgh Penguins to change their goal song to rapper Mac Miller's 'Party on Fifth Ave.' as a tribute to the Pittsburgh native who died on Sept. 7. Here, Miller performs in 2016 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh.

Updated 8 hours ago

Tributes continue to pour in for Mac Miller, the rapper and Pittsburgh native found dead in his California home on Sept. 7.

Following a Sept. 11 vigil in Squirrel Hill's Blue Slide Park, a favorite Miller hangout immortalized in his debut 2011 album of the same name, comes news of a petition on change.org for the Pittsburgh Penguins to change their 2018-19 goal song to Miller's "Party on Fifth Ave."

Petitioner "B John" says, "I think it would be a fitting tribute to the rapper to change the goal song to the upbeat song he created. Party on Fifth Ave is a song by Mac Miller and PPG Paints Arena is located on 5th Avenue in Pittsburgh."

Haven't heard it? Here's a link to a clean edit of the song (which presumably the Penguins would use if they agree to the change — or maybe they'd stick to the funky horn intro):

As usual, the Twitterverse has opinions, positive and negative and somewhere in between. Here is what users are saying:

Let's go for it:

Let's make it a one-time tribute:

And finally, though results of Miller's autopsy are still forthcoming, let's pause to consider what kind of a statement would be made, considering that Miller had a well-publicized struggle with drug addiction.

On Sept. 12, TMZ reported that Miller's body was en route to his hometown for a funeral.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

