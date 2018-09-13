Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

The Westmoreland's music series to feature local indie band

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
From left: Karen, R.J. and Robert Dietrich of Greensburg are the indie band Essential Machine, playing the Sept. 19 installment of the Great American Music Series at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Greensburg-based Essential Machine is a family band — but not in the hokey, wholesome mold of the Osmonds or the Partridge Family.

Rather, married couple R.J. and Karen Dietrich and their son Robert are an indie rock band.

They’ll be playing the Sept. 19 installment of the Great American Music Series at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

The all-ages event is planned for 6:30-9 p.m. in the museum at 221 N. Main St., Greensburg.

A cash bar with beer, wine, soft drinks and specialty cocktails will be available, along with food options from Elegant Catering.

Admission is free, but space is limited and reservations are required at 888-718-4253.

Concert-goers who come early can visit the museum galleries. Admission to galleries also is free from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The quarterly concert series showcases American music forms including jazz, soul and bluegrass, along with more modern music styles.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

