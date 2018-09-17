Soprano Sarah Brightman headed to Benedum in 2019
Soprano Sarah Brightman will bring her “Hymn: Sarah Brightman in Concert” tour to the Benedum Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Feb. 12, 2019.
The tour opens in South America and will include over 125 shows on five continents throughout 2018 and 2019.
Brightman will unveil her 15th full-length album “Hymn” on Nov. 9 and features an inspirational collection of orchestrated, choir-based songs. It was recorded over the past two years in Hamburg, Miami, London, Vancouver, Los Angeles, New York and Budapest.
Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. Her songs have topped both Billboard’s dance and classical music charts. She has more than 180 gold and platiunum awards in over 40 countries.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 21.
Details: http://livenation.com or http://sarahbrightman.com
