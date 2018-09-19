Kesha headlining 'Countdown 2 Vote' event in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Grammy Award nominee Kesha will be the headliner for a special “Countdown 2 Vote” event Nov. 3 in downtown Pittsburgh.

Sponsored by the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh, the event will begin at 6 p.m. on Liberty Avenue between 9th and 10th streets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at countdown2vote.org.

Known for No. 1 singles like “Tik Tok” and “We R Who We R,” Kesha is also a songwriter and actress. Her latest studio album release is “Rainbow” from 2017.

Since 2013, Kesha has been involved in an ongoing series of lawsuits with her former producer Dr. Luke. She accused him of physical, sexual and emotional abuse and employment discrimination, while Dr. Luke filed breach of contract and defamation claims against her.

The singer also has been outspoken on political issues such as gun control and support for the LGBT community.

The Nov. 3 concert aims to encourage more people to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

The Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh is a nonprofit advocacy organization for the LGBT community incorporated in 1996 as a spin-off of the Lambda Foundation. The organization produces the annual Pittsburgh Pride festival.

