A Justin Timberlake primer before tonight's PPG Paints concert

Heeeeeee's baaaaaccckkkk!

Just a few months after he played a sold-out PPG Paints Arena, Justin Timberlake returns to the venue tonight.

His "Man of the Woods" tour makes a stop in Pittsburgh, as it winds down with dates scheduled through the end of January. Tickets are still available this morning, starting at $49.50.

This man, affectionately called JT by his legions of fans, is a true performer in every sense of the word. He is, dare we say, a renaissance man.

To point:

He's a husband to actress Jessica Biel and a father to son Silas, 3.

A dancer extraordinaire ...

His bro-mance with Jimmy Fallon is legendary and hilarious.

Timberlake's known to leave the music studio for the big screen with turns in a multitude of projects. Among them: "Wonder Wheel," "Runner Runner," "Trouble with the Curve," "Bad Teacher," "The Social Network" and "Black Snake Moan." He's also lent his voice in "Trolls" and "Yogi Bear (he's Boo Boo.)"

He's a former boy bander. (You know you loved N'Sync.)

Since going solo in the early 2000s, Timberlake has established himself as a hit maker, amassing a multitude of Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits .

"SexyBack" stayed atop the Billboard chart for seven weeks in 2006.

And we're speculating here ... he seems to be a really nice guy. Timberlake lends his time and talents to a number of charities and causes.

Earlier this year, he made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovered from her wounds in a hospital. Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School.

Timberlake is looking back at this full life and career with a new book "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me." It feature images from his personal archives and "anecdotes, reflections and observations." The book comes out Oct. 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut.

Jonna Miller is the Tribune-Review features editor. Reach her at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JLMiller_Trib.