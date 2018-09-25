Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Bill Cosby gets 3-10 years in Pa. prison for sex assault
Music

A Justin Timberlake primer before tonight's PPG Paints concert

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 7:42 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Heeeeeee's baaaaaccckkkk!

Just a few months after he played a sold-out PPG Paints Arena, Justin Timberlake returns to the venue tonight.

His "Man of the Woods" tour makes a stop in Pittsburgh, as it winds down with dates scheduled through the end of January. Tickets are still available this morning, starting at $49.50.

This man, affectionately called JT by his legions of fans, is a true performer in every sense of the word. He is, dare we say, a renaissance man.

To point:

He's a husband to actress Jessica Biel and a father to son Silas, 3.

View this post on Instagram

Midnight.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on


A dancer extraordinaire ...


His bro-mance with Jimmy Fallon is legendary and hilarious.


Timberlake's known to leave the music studio for the big screen with turns in a multitude of projects. Among them: "Wonder Wheel," "Runner Runner," "Trouble with the Curve," "Bad Teacher," "The Social Network" and "Black Snake Moan." He's also lent his voice in "Trolls" and "Yogi Bear (he's Boo Boo.)"


He's a former boy bander. (You know you loved N'Sync.)


Since going solo in the early 2000s, Timberlake has established himself as a hit maker, amassing a multitude of Top 20 Billboard Hot 100 Hits .

"SexyBack" stayed atop the Billboard chart for seven weeks in 2006.


And we're speculating here ... he seems to be a really nice guy. Timberlake lends his time and talents to a number of charities and causes.

Earlier this year, he made a surprise visit to a Texas school shooting survivor as she recovered from her wounds in a hospital. Sarah Salazar was among the more than two dozen injured in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School.


Timberlake is looking back at this full life and career with a new book "Hindsight & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me." It feature images from his personal archives and "anecdotes, reflections and observations." The book comes out Oct. 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut.

Jonna Miller is the Tribune-Review features editor. Reach her at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JLMiller_Trib.

Justin Timberlake
Getty Images
Justin Timberlake
Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Getty Images
Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys After Party presented by Google (captured on Google Pixel) at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Sept. 17, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.
Getty Images for Google
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Michael Che and Colin Jost's Emmys After Party presented by Google (captured on Google Pixel) at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Sept. 17, 2018, in Hollywood, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Getty Images
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Timberlake attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, singer-actor Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of his film, 'Wonder Wheel', in New York.
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, singer-actor Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of his film, 'Wonder Wheel', in New York. Harper Design announced Friday, Aug. 10, that Timberlake has a book out this fall. âHindsight & All the Things I Canât See in Front of Meâ will feature images from his personal archives and âanecdotes, reflections and observations.â The book comes out October 30. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
