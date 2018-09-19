Maroon 5 picked for 2019 Super Bowl halftime show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maroon 5 will perform the halftime show for the 2019 Super Bowl, on Feb. 3 in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Though there's no official word yet from the NFL, Variety says two sources have confirmed the selection.

Fronted by vocalist Adam Levine, the pop band is stylistically similar to recent halftime performers like Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars — though, with the announcement only an hour old, Twitter users already are wondering why a hometown act wasn't chosen.

Atlanta's burgeoning rap and hip hop scene has spawned musicians like Andre 3000, Big Boi, Childish Gambino, Goodie Mob, Ludacris, Kelly Rowland, Lil Yachty and dozens of others.

When the NFL picks Maroon 5 to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl. In.Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/2CG1IxVtS5 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 19, 2018

Atlanta, home of Outkast, T.I., Future, Ludacris, Usher, etc., gets Maroon 5 to play the damn Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/KHpGNRsJGX — Jake Reuse (@ReuseRecruiting) September 19, 2018

With Atlanta's amazing hip hop and R&B Heritage the NFL goes with Maroon 5 for the Super Bowl halftime show. (Variety reporting). Lame. — MikeBell929 (@MikeBellATL) September 19, 2018

Maroon 5 won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. The Los Angeles band's top 10 songs include "Moves Like Jagger," "She Will Be Loved," and "Sugar."

Frontman Levine has been a coach and judge on NBC's singing competition "The Voice" since its 2011 debut.

Maroon 5 is current crisscrossing the U.S. on its Red Pill Blues Tour, with a Sept. 29 date at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

I swear @maroon5 songs hit the hardest in Pennsylvania (Pittsburgh side) — Tigh_TheAlien (@Tigh_TheAlien) September 11, 2018

