Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Justin Timberlake returns to Pittsburgh

Candy Williams | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

To true Justin Timberlake fans, this summer in the city could be defined as the days between Justin’s concert appearances in the ‘Burgh.

Since his sold-out concert at PPG Paints Arena on June 1, Timberlake, his wife, Jessica Biel and their son Silas, 3, spent most of the summer tooling around Europe between 16 concert dates in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Hamburg and more.

He’s back in the states now, finishing up his “Man of the Woods” tour with dates scheduled through the end of January.

And he’ll be back in Pittsburgh on Sept. 25 for yet another performance at PPG Paints Arena.

His tour set list has him performing 26 songs, opening with “Filthy,” “Midnight Summer Jam” and “Love Stone,” and ending with “Summer Love,” “Rock Your Body” and one of his biggest hits, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Album drives tour

“Man of the Woods,” Timberlake’s fifth studio album released on Feb. 2, has been the impetus for the world tour with box office grosses topping $36 million from its first five weeks alone, earning the pop superstar the No.1 ranking on Billboard’s Hot Tours list.

The concert appearances mark Timberlake’s first major road show since his 14-month “20/20 Experience” world tour that began in November 2013. That tour visited five continents, earning $232 million in revenue from 1.9 million tickets sold at 128 concerts.

With the tour winding down in a few months, Timberlake is turning his attention to his next “big thing” — the release of his first book, titled “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” (HarperCollins), on Oct. 30.

Next up: First book

“Working on my book was an amazing process for me,” he said in a press release. “My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have influenced my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

According to publisher HarperCollins, “Hindsight” includes a collection of anecdotes, reflections and observations on his life and work, as well as candid images from his personal archives that range from his early years to current day.

Movies to TV

Timberlake has had five No. 1 singles and 19 songs on Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 since 2002, when he left the boy band NSYNC and started recording as a solo artist.

He has appeared in the films “The Social Network,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Runner Runner” and as a voice character in “Shrek” and “Trolls.”

He’s also reportedly developing a new game show for Fox TV, “Spin the Wheel” hosted by Dax Shepard, for which Timberlake will be an executive producer.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” album preceded his current tour, which returns to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25.
Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” album preceded his current tour, which returns to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25.
Justin Timerlake returns to returns to PPG Paints Arena Sept. 25.Justin Timerlake returns to returns to PPG Paints Arena Sept. 25.
Submitted
Justin Timerlake returns to returns to PPG Paints Arena Sept. 25.Justin Timerlake returns to returns to PPG Paints Arena Sept. 25.
Justin Timerlake returns to returns to PPG Paints Arena Sept. 25.
Submitted
Justin Timerlake returns to returns to PPG Paints Arena Sept. 25.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me