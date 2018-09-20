Justin Timberlake returns to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To true Justin Timberlake fans, this summer in the city could be defined as the days between Justin’s concert appearances in the ‘Burgh.

Since his sold-out concert at PPG Paints Arena on June 1, Timberlake, his wife, Jessica Biel and their son Silas, 3, spent most of the summer tooling around Europe between 16 concert dates in Paris, London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Hamburg and more.

He’s back in the states now, finishing up his “Man of the Woods” tour with dates scheduled through the end of January.

And he’ll be back in Pittsburgh on Sept. 25 for yet another performance at PPG Paints Arena.

His tour set list has him performing 26 songs, opening with “Filthy,” “Midnight Summer Jam” and “Love Stone,” and ending with “Summer Love,” “Rock Your Body” and one of his biggest hits, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

Album drives tour

“Man of the Woods,” Timberlake’s fifth studio album released on Feb. 2, has been the impetus for the world tour with box office grosses topping $36 million from its first five weeks alone, earning the pop superstar the No.1 ranking on Billboard’s Hot Tours list.

The concert appearances mark Timberlake’s first major road show since his 14-month “20/20 Experience” world tour that began in November 2013. That tour visited five continents, earning $232 million in revenue from 1.9 million tickets sold at 128 concerts.

With the tour winding down in a few months, Timberlake is turning his attention to his next “big thing” — the release of his first book, titled “Hindsight: & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” (HarperCollins), on Oct. 30.

Next up: First book

“Working on my book was an amazing process for me,” he said in a press release. “My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have influenced my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

According to publisher HarperCollins, “Hindsight” includes a collection of anecdotes, reflections and observations on his life and work, as well as candid images from his personal archives that range from his early years to current day.

Movies to TV

Timberlake has had five No. 1 singles and 19 songs on Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 since 2002, when he left the boy band NSYNC and started recording as a solo artist.

He has appeared in the films “The Social Network,” “Inside Llewyn Davis” and “Runner Runner” and as a voice character in “Shrek” and “Trolls.”

He’s also reportedly developing a new game show for Fox TV, “Spin the Wheel” hosted by Dax Shepard, for which Timberlake will be an executive producer.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.