Gypsy swing fusion band to open Saint Vincent College Concert Series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Saint Vincent College Concert Series will begin its 47th season with a Sept. 22 performance by the fusion band Occidental Gypsy in the Robert S. Carey Student Center Performing Arts Center.

Hailing from New England, the band’s sound incorporates gypsy swing, jazz and world music.

The group has shared the stage with the likes of Rikki Lee Jones, Jorma Kaukonen, Stanley Jordan, Joe Sample and David Bromberg. Touring nationally, Occidental Gypsy has played venues such as World Cafe Live, Green Mill in Chicago, Jazz Kitchen in Indianapolis, Bluebird Cafe in Nashville and The Ark in Ann Arbor.

Band members include Brett Feldman, lead guitar, composer and co-arranger; Eli Bishop, strings and co-arranger; Jeremy Frantz, lead vocals and rhythm guitar; Jeff Feldman, bass; and Jon Chapman, percussion.

The 2018-19 series includes seven performances featuring internationally acclaimed classical musicians.

Other scheduled performers include: Damin Spritzer, organ, Oct. 20; Sejoon Park, winner of the 2017-2018 Bronder Prize for Piano, named for series founder the Rev. Joseph Bronder, Nov. 10; Hye-Jin Kim, violin, Jan. 26; the Argus String Quartet, Feb. 23; Dimitris Kotronakis, guitar, March 30, and Gretchen Van Hoesen, harp, April 13.

Concerts begin at 7 p.m. and are held in various venues on the Unity campus. A free reception with the artists follows each performance.

Individual concert ticket is $26; season ticket is $137; children 12 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult.

Details: 724-805-2177 or concertseries.stvincent.edu

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.