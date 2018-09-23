What will JT play? Here's Justin Timberlake's concert set list
Pittsburgh concert-goers are getting a double dose of JT this year, as Justin Timberlake returns to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25 on the second U.S. run of his "Man of the Woods" tour.
Timberlake played a sold-out concert in the arena on June 1, prior to departing for Europe for 16 dates in cities from Paris and London to Amsterdam and Copenhagen.
The tour, in support of Timberlake's fifth studio album, has dates scheduled through early January. Here's what you can expect for the Sept. 25 show, based on a compilation of 63 setlists from the tour, courtesy of setlist.fm:
1. Filthy
2. Midnight Summer Jam
3. LoveStoned
4. SexyBack
5. Man of the Woods
6. Higher Higher
7. Señorita
8. Suit & Tie
9. My Love
10. Cry Me a River
11. Mirrors
12. Drink You Away
13. Flannel
14. Until the End of Time
15. Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)
16. Ex-Factor (Lauryn Hill cover)
17. Come Together (Beatles cover)
18. Thank God I'm a Country Boy (John Denver cover)
19. Morning Light
20. What Goes Around ... Comes Around
21. Say Something
22. Montana
23. Summer Love
24. Rock Your Body
25. Supplies
26. Like I Love You
27. Can't Stop the Feeling!
