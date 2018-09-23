Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

What will JT play? Here's Justin Timberlake's concert set list

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, 8:47 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Pittsburgh concert-goers are getting a double dose of JT this year, as Justin Timberlake returns to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25 on the second U.S. run of his "Man of the Woods" tour.

Tickets, starting at $49.50, at ticketmaster.com.

Timberlake played a sold-out concert in the arena on June 1, prior to departing for Europe for 16 dates in cities from Paris and London to Amsterdam and Copenhagen.

The tour, in support of Timberlake's fifth studio album, has dates scheduled through early January. Here's what you can expect for the Sept. 25 show, based on a compilation of 63 setlists from the tour, courtesy of setlist.fm:

1. Filthy

2. Midnight Summer Jam

3. LoveStoned

4. SexyBack

5. Man of the Woods

6. Higher Higher

7. Señorita

8. Suit & Tie

9. My Love

10. Cry Me a River

11. Mirrors

12. Drink You Away

13. Flannel

14. Until the End of Time

15. Dreams (Fleetwood Mac cover)

16. Ex-Factor (Lauryn Hill cover)

17. Come Together (Beatles cover)

18. Thank God I'm a Country Boy (John Denver cover)

19. Morning Light

20. What Goes Around ... Comes Around

21. Say Something

22. Montana

23. Summer Love

24. Rock Your Body

25. Supplies

26. Like I Love You

27. Can't Stop the Feeling!

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Justin Timberlake will bring his 'Man of the Woods' tour back to PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sept. 25, just months after a sold-out date in June. Here, Timberlake is seen at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.
Getty Images
Justin Timberlake's 'Man of the Woods' album preceded his current tour, which returns to PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 25.
