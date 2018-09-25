Ed Sheeran's set list starts with movie trailer song
If "Castle on the Hill " is your favorite Ed Sheeran song, you probably won't have to wait long to hear it when the fiery-haired British singer plays PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29.
He's been opening dates of his 2018 North American Stadium tour with the song that was used in trailers for the 2017 animated film, "Ferdinand." (The video includes a burning couch scene, sure to resonate with our neighbors down in Morgantown, W.Va.)
Snow Patrol will open for Sheeran on the local leg of his 2018 North American Stadium tour, his first stop in the 'Burgh since a Sept. 26, 2017, date at PPG Paints Arena.
Here is Sheeran's typical 2018 set list, compiled by setlist.fm from 78 concert dates:
1. Castle on the Hill
2. Eraser
3. The A Team
4. Don't / New Man
5. Dive
6. Bloodstream
7. Happier
8. I'm a Mess
9. Galway Girl
10. Feeling Good / I See Fire
11. One / Photograph
12. Thinking Out Loud
13. Perfect
14. Nancy Mulligan
15. Sing
Encore
1. Shape of You
2. You Need Me, I Don't Need You
