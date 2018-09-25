Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Ed Sheeran's set list starts with movie trailer song

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 8:51 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

If "Castle on the Hill " is your favorite Ed Sheeran song, you probably won't have to wait long to hear it when the fiery-haired British singer plays PNC Park in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29.

He's been opening dates of his 2018 North American Stadium tour with the song that was used in trailers for the 2017 animated film, "Ferdinand." (The video includes a burning couch scene, sure to resonate with our neighbors down in Morgantown, W.Va.)

Snow Patrol will open for Sheeran on the local leg of his 2018 North American Stadium tour, his first stop in the 'Burgh since a Sept. 26, 2017, date at PPG Paints Arena.

Tickets, starting at $69.50, are available at ticketmaster.com.

Here is Sheeran's typical 2018 set list, compiled by setlist.fm from 78 concert dates:

1. Castle on the Hill

2. Eraser

3. The A Team

4. Don't / New Man

5. Dive

6. Bloodstream

7. Happier

8. I'm a Mess

9. Galway Girl

10. Feeling Good / I See Fire

11. One / Photograph

12. Thinking Out Loud

13. Perfect

14. Nancy Mulligan

15. Sing

Encore

1. Shape of You

2. You Need Me, I Don't Need You

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

