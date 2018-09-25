Maroon 5 'Red Pill Blues' tour dates open with 'What Lovers Do'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arguably, Maroon 5 saves the best for last on its Red Pill Blues concert tour, closing the encore portion of the show with mega hits "She Will Be Loved" and "Sugar."

But that's a matter of taste.

The first song fans are likely to hear when the pop band hits PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sept. 29 is "What Lovers Do," the first single from the 2017 album that gives the tour its name. That's the opener from a typical set list, compiled by setlist.fm from 22 tour dates.

The tour takes its name from the "Matrix" films, in which a red pill signifies knowledge, freedom and truth, while the blue pill promises security and happiness through blissful ignorance.

Recently announced as the 2019 Super Bowl halftime performers, Maroon 5 last played Pittsburgh on its 2015 World Tour when the arena was called Consol Energy Center.

Tickets for the upcoming Pittsburgh date, starting at $66.25, are available at ticketmaster.com.

And here's the full set list:

1. What Lovers Do

2. Payphone

3. This Love

4. Misery

5. Sunday Morning

6. Animals

7. One More Night

8. Cold

9. Maps

10. Harder to Breathe

11. Don't Wanna Know

12. Love Somebody

13. Wait

14. Makes Me Wonder

15. Rock With You (Michael Jackson cover)

16. Moves Like Jagger

Encore:

1. Forever Young (Alphaville cover)

2. Girls Like You

3. Lost Stars (Adam Levine song)

4. She Will Be Loved

5. Sugar

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.