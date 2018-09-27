Ed Sheeran plays PNC Park — who else has?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

British singing sensation and ginger heartthrob, Ed Sheeran will bring his ÷ Tour (Divide) to Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Saturday, for a hopefully warm, autumn concert.

His hits include "Shape of You," "Thinking Out Loud," "Sing," "Photograph," and the - although many of his songs fall into that category - incredibly romantic "Perfect."

Concerts at PNC Park, which opened in 2001, are limited by the "al fresco" atmosphere to just a few calendar months per year.

Bruce Springsteen

"The Boss" was the first to perform at the new park, bringing his "The Rising" tour to the stadium on Aug. 6, 2003.

Bruce Springsteen regularly sells out his shows, and this one filled the stands in excess of 40,000, according to wikipedia.org

It's listed among the 10 most important concerts in Pittsburgh history by Pittsburgh Magazine .

Springsteen broke in the stadium with a set list including "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark," "Glory Days" and "Hungry Heart."

Below, he's in typical concert mode, pounding out the sound and roaring the lyrics to "Prove It All Night."

Jimmy Buffet

Two years later, on June 26, 2005, Jimmy Buffet brought his one-man party show to the park, with the "A Salty Piece of Land Tour."

Concert-goers were rewarded with a set list that included two of his biggest hits, "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and "Margaritaville," according to setlist.fm

The Rolling Stones/Pearl Jam

Probably one of the most exciting PNC Park concert announcements was the Sept. 28, 2005, "A Bigger Bang" — The Rolling Stones show, with Pearl Jam opening.

Those attending heard numbers from decades of hit songs, including "Paint It Black," "(I Can't Get) No Satisfaction," "Miss You," "Start Me Up" and more, according to setlist.fm

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder shared the stage with Mick Jagger for one of The Stones' few ballads, "Wild Horses."

Dave Matthews Band/Zac Brown Band

Dave Matthews Band with opener Zac Brown Band lit up the stadium on July 10, 2010.

This fan video of the song "Grey Street" includes some nice Pittsburgh skyline and crowd shots.

Daughtry, Jason Aldean

Daughtry's July 7, 2012, "Break the Spell" tour date featured the "American Idol" favorite's hits including "Home" and "It's Not Over." Not surprisingly, Jason Aldean's July 26, 2014, "Burn It Down" PNC Park stop was high energy, despite some fan sites mentioning the "pouring rain."

Billy Joel with special guest Kenny Chesney

The Piano Man set up in the ballpark on July 1, 2016.

Billy Joel's show included hits "Just the Way You Are," "My Life," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and, appropriately enough, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," according to setlist.fm

Fans got a double-dose fun when city boy Joel was joined on stage by country star Kenny Chesney, who was in town for his own concert the next day at Heinz Field, for Joel's hit "You May Be Right."

Whether under sunny or starlit or even raining skies, fans happily troop to the North Side venue when their favorite bands take the stage.

Play ball? Yes, if the Pirates are up. Sometimes, the home runs are made by musicians who never hit the diamond.

Sheeran's fans likely are looking forward to swaying and singing along, and, if it's a clear night, maybe seeing, as well as hearing, "All of the Stars."