Honeck contract extended as PSO elects new chairman, posts budget surplus

Pittsburgh Symphony music director Manfred Honeck’s contract has been extended two years to run through the 2021-22 season, when the orchestra will celebrate its 125th, birthday as well as the 50 th anniversary of the opening of Heinz Hall.

The symphony also announced the election of a new chairman of the board and a budget surplus at the annual meeting on Monday.

Honeck first conducted the symphony in 2006 and became music director in 2008. He has led the orchestra on many tours and has made numerous recordings. Honeck and the symphony won two Grammy awards in January for their recording of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5 and Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings.

“I must say I’m very proud to make music with this wonderful group, which plays so strongly together, and am looking forward to making more music with them,” said the conductor.

Tony Bucci was unanimously elected chairman of the board of trustees, effective October 2018. He is chairman and CEO of MARC USA, a large, privately held marketing and communications agency with offices in Pittsburgh and several other major American cities. He said in a prepared statement that he is “eager to drive fundraising efforts for this important organization” which contributes to Pittsburgh being repeatedly picked as one of “the best cities to live and work in.” He succeeds Devin McGranahan, who has relocated to Milwaukee.

The symphony also announced it has “unlocked” The Heinz Foundation’s $2.5 million Challenge Grant, based on securing $2.5 million in new or increased gifts from donors to the Annual Fund.

Half the challenge grant funds were received during the 2017-18 season, when the symphony operated on a $31.146 million budget and posted a $28,563 surplus. The budget and surplus are both projected to grow in the current, 2018-19, season.

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.