Pittsburgh will play host to two singers Ed Sheeran and Adam Levine (and the rest of Maroon 5) Sept. 29. Sheeran takes the stage at 7 p.m. at PNC Park on the North Side (the concert date was changed from Sept. 30 to accommodate a Pittsburgh Steelers night game hosting the Baltimore Ravens at nearby Heinz Field).

Ed Sheeran is coming to PNC Park next weekend! Before the show, the Jim Beam Left Field Lounge will be open to all concert ticket holders with food & drink specials! ☎️: Call 412-325-4480 for reservations : https://t.co/kyLvrixAvy pic.twitter.com/ndWHvx8IZm — Pirates (@Pirates) September 22, 2018

The tour supports multi-Grammy award winner Sheeran's blockbuster third album "Divide" which was crowned the biggest album of 2017 by Nielsen Music. His latest single "Perfect" has been No. 1 on the Hot AC radio chart. The tune has also held the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for several weeks.

Levine and Maroon 5 go on stage after Julia Michaels at 8 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. He is part of the three-time Grammy award winning multi-platinum band, celebrating its new studio album, "Red Pill Blues."

Adrenaline greatly improves my vertical leaping abilities. #REDPILLBLUESTOUR pic.twitter.com/T17lX9OqXO — Adam Levine (@adamlevine) June 6, 2018

Both Sheeran and Levine are both wildly successful — here's a musical "tale of the tape."

Ed Sheeran

Age: 27

Hometown: Halifax, West Yorkshire, England

No. 1 hits: 2

Top 10 hits: 6

Best song: "Thinking out Loud"

Net worth: $65 million

Fun fact: Among Sheeran's tattoos is a ketchup bottle

No. of albums: 3 studio, 1 video

No. of years performing: Since 2004, 14 years

Collaborations: Probably his most notable collaboration was with Beyonce for a duet version of his romantic ballad "Perfect" and another with Andre Bocelli of the same song. Sheeran performed with Taylor Swift on Dec. 1, 2017, at KISS FM's Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. It was his second time teaming with Swift. Other connections include Macklemore, The Weeknd, and most recently, Eminem.

Magazine covers: Tu, Estilo Df, Q, Rolling Stone, Rovesnik, The Big Issue, Teenage Girl, NME, Vanity Fair, GQ, Billboard, Cool!, U! Girl, and Acoustic

Twitter followers: 6,371,069

Did you know? He has a wide vocal range, his fans call themselves "Sheerios" and his nickname is Teddy.

Other projects: Sheeran has been in the New Zealand comedy "Shortland Street," U.S. sitcom "Undateable" and Aussie soap opera "Home and Away."

Adam Levine (lead singer Maroon 5)

Age: 39

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

No. 1 hits: 1

Top 10 hits: 3

Best song: "Payphone"

Net worth: $90 million

Fun fact: Levine launched a fragrance line in 2013.

No. of albums: 6 studio, 3 live, 2 compilation, 1 remix

No. of years performing: Since 1997, 21 years

Collaborations: Levine has teamed with The Lonely Island and Kendrick Lamar, as well as Kanye West, Natasha Bedingfield, 50 Cent and Eminem

Magazine covers: Men's Fitness, Expresiones, TV Guide, Rolling Stone, Star, 24 Art, IM, OK!, TV Park, Nylon Guys, Paper, Details, Vogue, Out, The Hollywood Reporter,and 944

Did you know? He has attention deficit order, is ambidextrous and his nickname is Sharky. Levine's first job was a waiter at Johnny Rockets where he only lasted three hours before being fired.

Twitter followers: 8,606,626

Other projects: Levine has been a coach on NBC's "The Voice" since it started in 2011.

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twittter @Jharrop_Trib.