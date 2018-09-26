Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

From opening act to headliner, Ed Sheeran returns to Pittsburgh

Candy Williams | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 12:03 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Ed Sheeran has come a long way since he played Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in July 2013 as Taylor Swift’s opening act for her “The Red Tour.”

From the looks of his upcoming tour schedule, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter-musician from Suffolk, England, won’t be taking a holiday any time soon.

With his first-ever stadium tour in full swing in support of his third studio album, “÷” (“Divide”), which includes his hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” Sheeran recently announced more concerts and festival dates for his 2019 UK and European tour, which follows his South Africa stadium tour in March.

He originally intended to end the current tour this year but added additional dates through September 2019.

Headed to PNC Park

Sheeran will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at PNC Park, Pittsburgh.

In a new documentary titled “Songwriter,” fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Sheeran’s latest album and a peek into his plans for taking a break down the road.

“Songwriter” premiered in Berlin and made its North American debut at the Tribeca Film Festival before being made available to the public Aug. 28 on Apple Music.

He told BBC News in August when the film produced by his cousin Murray Cummings was being released, that after a whirlwind three years of touring, in a year from now, he hopes to expand his horizons, maybe even do a musical that’s a little different from a “classic musical” and a movie.

Even with a diversion from his career as he knows it, he wants to stay close to his passion for singing and playing his songs.

“I’ll never not make music. It’s my hobby, like I wouldn’t enjoy life if I didn’t do music” he said. “I’d like to continue making music and continue touring and hopefully have a family.”

Honors and awards

Sheeran continues to stack up awards for his music, including being named Top Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and earning a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance of “Shape of You,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” list, his first time at the top of the overall chart.

He said he will play himself in an upcoming music-themed comedy movie directed by Danny Boyle, tentatively titled “All You Need Is Love.” He previously had cameo roles in other film projects, “Game of Thrones,” Bridget Jones’s Baby” and “The Simpsons.”

He made his UK fans proud when he received MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) honors for services to music and charity and was presented the award from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Tribute to a friend

Sheeran was among several other musicians that paid tribute on social media to rapper Mac Miller, who grew up in Point Breeze and died Sept. 7 at his California home.

Sheeran posted a photo of him and Miller on social media and wrote: “This just really saddened me. I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were.

“As well as being a great talent, he was a great human. Love and prayers to his family and friends. I don’t know what else to say. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Ed Sheeran brings his North American Stadium Tour to PNC Park on Sept. 29.
Ed Sheeran brings his North American Stadium Tour to PNC Park on Sept. 29.
Ed Sheeran brings his North American Stadium Tour to PNC Park on Sept. 29.
Ed Sheeran brings his North American Stadium Tour to PNC Park on Sept. 29.
Related Content
Ed Sheeran's set list starts with movie trailer song 
If "Castle on the Hill " is your favorite Ed Sheeran song, you probably won't have to wait long to hear it when the fiery-haired ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me