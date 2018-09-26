From opening act to headliner, Ed Sheeran returns to Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ed Sheeran has come a long way since he played Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in July 2013 as Taylor Swift’s opening act for her “The Red Tour.”

From the looks of his upcoming tour schedule, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter-musician from Suffolk, England, won’t be taking a holiday any time soon.

With his first-ever stadium tour in full swing in support of his third studio album, “÷” (“Divide”), which includes his hit singles “Shape of You” and “Castle On The Hill,” Sheeran recently announced more concerts and festival dates for his 2019 UK and European tour, which follows his South Africa stadium tour in March.

He originally intended to end the current tour this year but added additional dates through September 2019.

Headed to PNC Park

Sheeran will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at PNC Park, Pittsburgh.

In a new documentary titled “Songwriter,” fans get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Sheeran’s latest album and a peek into his plans for taking a break down the road.

“Songwriter” premiered in Berlin and made its North American debut at the Tribeca Film Festival before being made available to the public Aug. 28 on Apple Music.

He told BBC News in August when the film produced by his cousin Murray Cummings was being released, that after a whirlwind three years of touring, in a year from now, he hopes to expand his horizons, maybe even do a musical that’s a little different from a “classic musical” and a movie.

Even with a diversion from his career as he knows it, he wants to stay close to his passion for singing and playing his songs.

“I’ll never not make music. It’s my hobby, like I wouldn’t enjoy life if I didn’t do music” he said. “I’d like to continue making music and continue touring and hopefully have a family.”

Honors and awards

Sheeran continues to stack up awards for his music, including being named Top Artist at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and earning a Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance of “Shape of You,” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” list, his first time at the top of the overall chart.

He said he will play himself in an upcoming music-themed comedy movie directed by Danny Boyle, tentatively titled “All You Need Is Love.” He previously had cameo roles in other film projects, “Game of Thrones,” Bridget Jones’s Baby” and “The Simpsons.”

He made his UK fans proud when he received MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) honors for services to music and charity and was presented the award from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Tribute to a friend

Sheeran was among several other musicians that paid tribute on social media to rapper Mac Miller, who grew up in Point Breeze and died Sept. 7 at his California home.

Sheeran posted a photo of him and Miller on social media and wrote: “This just really saddened me. I hung out with Mac a few times over the years and he was always such a sweetheart, always had the time of day for anyone, whoever they were.

“As well as being a great talent, he was a great human. Love and prayers to his family and friends. I don’t know what else to say. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review staff writer.