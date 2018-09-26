Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

PSO's Manfred Honeck marks 60th birthday with new composition

Mark Kanny | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
Manfred Honeck on his birthday with his wife Christiane, center, with their six children (from left): Simeon, Manuel, Theresa, Anna-Maria, Joachim and Matthias, in the chapel of the Basilica where his parents were married.
Manfred Honeck on his birthday with his wife Christiane, center, with their six children (from left): Simeon, Manuel, Theresa, Anna-Maria, Joachim and Matthias, in the chapel of the Basilica where his parents were married.

Updated 10 hours ago

Celebrations of Pittsburgh Symphony music director Manfred Honeck’s 60th birthday are extending to nearly two weeks. Sept. 17 was the actual day, which was spent with his family — his wife Christiane and their six children and seven grandchildren — at their home in Altach in far western Austria. In addition, new music commissioned in honor of his birthday will be introduced at the opening concerts of the symphony’s classical subscription series.

His Pittsburgh contract has just been extended to 2021, when he’ll lead celebrations of another birthday – the symphony’s 125th.

Speaking a day after his birthday, Honeck said, “Only my brain tells me I’m 60. My body feels as it always has. As a conductor, I feel like a teenager.”

Honeck will conduct the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s opening concerts of the BNY Mellon Grand Classics season on Sept. 28 and 30 at Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall. The program is the world premiere of Mason Bates’ “Resurrexit,” Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with Pinchas Zukerman as soloist, and Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 2.

Special birthday gift

The conductor asked Bates, twice the orchestra’s composer of the year, to write a piece for his birthday.

“I said what about a piece about Pittsburgh and its three rivers, with the three themes coming together for the climax,” Honeck says. “He said I have another idea,” but kept it to himself.

Knowing that Honeck is a devout Catholic, Bates decided to write an orchestral piece on the resurrection. Beginning in dusty darkness, the music employs the Easter chant “Victimae Paschali Laudes” (Praise the Easter victim) during the 14-minute composition, including for the soaring conclusion.

I’m very excited about this piece,” Honeck says. “It’s a really good and I think it can be a fantastic opener.”

The Bruch Violin Concerto is a piece Honeck played as a young violinist. But it was remembering a collaboration with Zukerman at the Aspen Festival in Colorado that prompted the conductor to program it for the opening concerts.

“He has wonderful ideas and wonderful feeling for this piece, which is why I wanted to bring it to Pittsburgh,” says the music director.

Fitting finale

The joyfulness of Brahms’ Second Symphony makes it a fitting finale for the birthday celebration. It will be the first time Honeck leads it in Pittsburgh, although he first conducted it a long time ago.

Honeck says the Second is the most Viennese of Brahms’ symphonies, noting that it begins in ¾ time – the same as waltzes. The Vienna Philharmonic gave the world premiere in 1877. Honeck played it many times as a member of the Vienna Philharmonic in the 1980s, including under one of his “great idols” Carlos Kleiber.

“Its character is joyful and associated with nature,” says Honeck. “It’s a very beautiful, organic piece, with a light atmosphere and more charm than Brahms’ First.”

Mark Kanny is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me