Chatham University's 'Not Alone' concert addresses mental health struggles

Chatham University will host an evening of music and poetry at 7 p.m. Sunday in the Campbell Memorial Chapel, featuring members of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and reflecting on the struggles of mental health issues and suicide.

The musicians and the Pittsburgh Cello Quartet will present group and solo musical performances during this Sept. 30 event. In addition, Chatham professor Sheryl St. Germain and Clarion University of Pennsylvania professor Philip Terman , both published poets, will offer inspirational poetry readings, according to a news release.

Event organizer Christina Dame says in the release that “Not Alone: A Concert for Jack,” is in honor of her son, who ended his life in 2016 at the age of 21.

Her father, she says, was a retired Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra member.

She notes in the release the healing nature of “music and poetry,” and her goal of bringing together the community while spreading awareness and raising funds to fight the 10th most common cause of death in the U.S.

The concert is free and open to the public. A suggested $20 donation will help fund research and education through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention .

Details: afsp.donordrive.com

