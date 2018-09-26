Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Elton John returning to Pittsburgh in 2019 for 2nd farewell tour show

Zach Brendza | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour at Capital One Arena on Friday in Washington, D.C.
Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Singer/songwriter Elton John performs onstage during his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” final tour at Capital One Arena on Friday in Washington, D.C.

Updated 13 hours ago

Elton John is returning to Pittsburgh for another show, this time in 2019.

John announced he will be playing 25 new North American dates on his Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour. A second stop at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 13, 2019 was among the new dates announced.

Presale for next year's show begins Oct. 11 with general onsale starting Oct. 19.

The 2019 Pittsburgh date follows two nights in Philadelphia on Nov. 8 and 9 and a stop in Cleveland on Nov. 12.

John plays PPG Paints Arena next month on Oct. 10.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Zach at 724-850-1288, zbrendza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @imxzb.

