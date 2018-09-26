Elton John returning to Pittsburgh in 2019 for 2nd farewell tour show
Updated 13 hours ago
Elton John is returning to Pittsburgh for another show, this time in 2019.
John announced he will be playing 25 new North American dates on his Farwell Yellow Brick Road tour. A second stop at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 13, 2019 was among the new dates announced.
Elton John returns for a second show on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour November 13, 2019. Make sure to sign up for your verified fan presale beginning on 10/10. https://t.co/vfL8HSu96Q pic.twitter.com/35tkjNwcwu— PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 26, 2018
Presale for next year's show begins Oct. 11 with general onsale starting Oct. 19.
The 2019 Pittsburgh date follows two nights in Philadelphia on Nov. 8 and 9 and a stop in Cleveland on Nov. 12.
John plays PPG Paints Arena next month on Oct. 10.
