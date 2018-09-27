Hoobastank brings 'The Reason' tour, new music to Pittsburgh show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rock band Hoobastank will bring its cross-country, headlining “The Reason” tour to Pittsburgh’s Rex Theater for a Nov. 7 show.

The tour, celebrating the 15th anniversary of the release of thealbum of the same name, will feature the band performing the entire album alongside fan favorites and new songs from the recently released sixth studio album, “Push Pull,” according to a news release.

“The Reason’s” title track reached #2 on Billboard Hot 11, #1 on U.S. and World Modern Rock charts, and the album reached #3 on the Billboard Top 200 album chart, the release adds.

The three-time Grammy-nominated band, with Doug Robb, Dan Estrin, Chris Hesse and Jesse Charland, partnered with producer Matt Wallace for the new album, exploring both rock and pop songwriting, the release notes.

The 11-song collection includes the first single, “More Beautiful,” the title track, and a cover of Tears for Fears’ 80’s pop hit “Head Over Heels.”

It is the band’s first new album in six years.

The band’s live concert special airing on AT&T Audience Network is available streaming on-demand via DIRECTV NOW, the release states.

Tickets range from $32 to $38.

Details: ticketfly.com

