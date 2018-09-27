Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Rapper Nelly settles with woman over sexual-assault lawsuit

The Associated Press | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 6:57 p.m.
In this April 18, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly performs on stage during a Corner Block Party concert at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. The rapper Nelly has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that he raped her on his tour bus then defamed her when he claimed she made up the accusation.
In this April 18, 2015, file photo, rapper Nelly performs on stage during a Corner Block Party concert at Auburn University in Auburn, Ala. The rapper Nelly has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that he raped her on his tour bus then defamed her when he claimed she made up the accusation.

Updated 7 hours ago

SEATTLE — The rapper Nelly has agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a woman who alleges that he raped her on his tour bus then defamed her when he claimed she made up the accusation.

Settlement terms between Monique Greene and Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Haynes Jr., haven’t been disclosed, the Seattle Times reported.

A dismissal order filed Monday in King County Superior Court shows each party agreed to pay their own attorneys’ fees and costs.

Nelly’s lawyer Scott Rosenblum said in an email that no money exchanged hands between the two sides in the case. Greene’s lawyer Karen Koehler disputes that assertion but said she couldn’t comment specifically.

Police arrested Nelly on Oct. 7, after Greene reported he had sexually assaulted her in his tour bus in Auburn. Rosenblum said the accusations were fabricated. Prosecutors decided against filing charges.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name people who say they’re victims of sex crimes, but Koehler said Greene agreed to be publicly identified.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me