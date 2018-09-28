Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

16 bands will play at 2-day Rocktoberfest in Indiana County

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 4:00 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Rock fans with an appetite for live music should get their fill at Rocktoberfest, a marathon lineup of 16 area bands spread over two days at Iselin Community Park in Indiana County.

Admission costs $20 for the all-ages event Oct. 5-6 at 1782 Iselin Road in Young Township.

Music gets under way at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 with a set by Suffacate, an acoustic band from Vandergrift.

Five other bands are scheduled to hit the stage that evening, including groups from North Huntingdon, Pittsburgh and Greensburg, ending at 11 pm. with hard rock and metal from the Hellfire Club of Akron, Ohio.

Entertainment resumes at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and continues through the end of the day. Bands from Allegheny and Armstrong counties will be featured, performing songs in a variety of genres including classic rock, hard rock and a hybrid of bluegrass, rock and blues.

Also included will be Ramones tribute band Gabba Gabba Hey and hard rock band Losing September of Muncie, Indiana.

Pittsburgh’s Big House Pete, known for rock originals, will close the festival.

Camping is encouraged at the park, and concessions will be available. Patrons may bring their own beer or may purchase alcohol with proper ID.

Sponsored by the Leechburg Moose club, the festival is part of a local Rock for Life concert series. A nonprofit, Rock for Life organizes charity concerts to raise money for its primary mission - providing financial support to area residents who are in need and are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Visit rockforlifeconcert.com for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me