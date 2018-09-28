16 bands will play at 2-day Rocktoberfest in Indiana County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rock fans with an appetite for live music should get their fill at Rocktoberfest, a marathon lineup of 16 area bands spread over two days at Iselin Community Park in Indiana County.

Admission costs $20 for the all-ages event Oct. 5-6 at 1782 Iselin Road in Young Township.

Music gets under way at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 with a set by Suffacate, an acoustic band from Vandergrift.

Five other bands are scheduled to hit the stage that evening, including groups from North Huntingdon, Pittsburgh and Greensburg, ending at 11 pm. with hard rock and metal from the Hellfire Club of Akron, Ohio.

Entertainment resumes at 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and continues through the end of the day. Bands from Allegheny and Armstrong counties will be featured, performing songs in a variety of genres including classic rock, hard rock and a hybrid of bluegrass, rock and blues.

Also included will be Ramones tribute band Gabba Gabba Hey and hard rock band Losing September of Muncie, Indiana.

Pittsburgh’s Big House Pete, known for rock originals, will close the festival.

Camping is encouraged at the park, and concessions will be available. Patrons may bring their own beer or may purchase alcohol with proper ID.

Sponsored by the Leechburg Moose club, the festival is part of a local Rock for Life concert series. A nonprofit, Rock for Life organizes charity concerts to raise money for its primary mission - providing financial support to area residents who are in need and are suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Visit rockforlifeconcert.com for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.