Westmoreland Choral Society to perform Joe Negri's 'Mass of Hope'
Updated 17 hours ago
In collaboration with Latrobe’s community celebration of the 50 th anniversary of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the Westmoreland Choral Society has scheduled an Oct. 7 performance of Joe Negri’s “Mass of Hope.”
Negri, a Pittsburgh resident and internationally acclaimed jazz guitarist, played Handyman Negri on the PBS children’s television program created by Latrobe native Fred Rogers.
The performance will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 130 High School Road, Unity.
Written in the jazz idiom for choir and jazz ensemble, “Mass of Hope” will be directed by Tom Octave and will feature Negri’s jazz ensemble.
General admission tickets at $15, or $5 for students, are available at westmorelandchoralsociety.com and also will be sold at the door.
