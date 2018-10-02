Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Westmoreland Choral Society to perform Joe Negri's 'Mass of Hope'

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Westmoreland Choral Society will perform Joe Negri’s “Mass of Hope” on Oct. 7 in Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Here, jazz guitarist Negri plays at the 2014 Pittsburgh Cultural Trust annual gala.
John Altdorfer
Westmoreland Choral Society will perform Joe Negri’s “Mass of Hope” on Oct. 7 in Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Here, jazz guitarist Negri plays at the 2014 Pittsburgh Cultural Trust annual gala.

Updated 17 hours ago

In collaboration with Latrobe’s community celebration of the 50 th anniversary of “Mister Rogers Neighborhood,” the Westmoreland Choral Society has scheduled an Oct. 7 performance of Joe Negri’s “Mass of Hope.”

Negri, a Pittsburgh resident and internationally acclaimed jazz guitarist, played Handyman Negri on the PBS children’s television program created by Latrobe native Fred Rogers.

The performance will begin at 4:30 p.m. at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, 130 High School Road, Unity.

Written in the jazz idiom for choir and jazz ensemble, “Mass of Hope” will be directed by Tom Octave and will feature Negri’s jazz ensemble.

General admission tickets at $15, or $5 for students, are available at westmorelandchoralsociety.com and also will be sold at the door.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me