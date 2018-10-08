Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Clint Black brings country Christmas show to The Palace Theatre

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Clint Black performs 'Killin' Time' during the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. He will bring his Christmas show to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg Dec. 13.
Updated 2 hours ago

Country crooner Clint Black brings a Christmas-themed show to Greensburg's The Palace Theatre Dec. 13.

Black, who is married to actress/singer Lisa Hartman Black, with whom he often records and performs, has sold more than 20 million albums globally, according to a news release.

And while he's known as an accomplished singer and guitarist, he also is proficient on drums and harmonica,.

Black's latest album is "On Purpose."

Black's 1989 triple platinum album, "Killin' Time," marks a return to more traditional country music, and holds a place on CMT's list as one of the 100 Greatest Albums in Country Music, according to the release.

Apparently, it's a popular sentiment.

A man, his dog, and his truck. Sounds like the beginnings of a country song.

Black has graced the silver screen as well, showing his acting chops with a cameo in the 1994 film "Maverick" and in roles including the 2000 movie "Going Home."

He's also performed with his wife and their daughter, Lilly Black, in the 2012 film "Flicka, Country Pride."

Black's friendship with fellow "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant and Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton led the two to work to raise $1 million in matching donations for the International Rett Syndrome Foundation . Black is the foundation's "Research to Reality: Funding Progress" campaign honorary chair, helping to accelerate treatments and research to find a cure for the developmental disorder, the release states.

A limited amount of Gold Circle seats will be available for $84.75, with the remaining seats at $69.75, $59.75, and $49.75.

Promoter presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday with the password "PALACE" at Ticketfly.com

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon Friday for the 7:30 p.m. concert

Details: 724-836-8000 or thepalacetheatre.org

