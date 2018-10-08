Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Lady Gaga drops new video, song on YouTube

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:03 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Fresh off a strong weekend showing for her big-screen debut in “A Star is Born,” Lady Gaga kicked off the week by debuting her latest video/single on YouTube.

“Look What I Found,” an original song from the film, directed by and co-starring Bradley Cooper, arrived around noon Monday.

The video kicks off with Lady Gaga and Cooper as their characters — Ally and Jackson Maine — from the film as he asks her about a song she’s writing.

Gaga sings the first line a cappella, and then the music kicks in — with scenes from the film intercut with Gaga at the piano in a studio.

“If u love this one as much as we do, get the soundtrack,” Lady Gaga tweeted Monday.

Comments were overwhelmingly positive for the track.

“Lady Gaga is like wine. She keeps getting better over time,” wrote banadzem thierry.

“I literally can’t stop smiling while listening to this song!! it’s so funky!,” said xoxo Raphael.

And London Paige wrote, “This is a masterpiece just like every song on this soundtrack.”

The movie took in more than $41 million at the box office over the weekend. It was second only to “Venom,” which took in more than $80 million.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris at 724-226-4697, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CPastrickTrib.

