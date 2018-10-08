Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Statue of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell unveiled

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
The children of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell stand next to his statue after they unveiled it outside MoPOP, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle. From left are: Lily, 18; Toni, 14; and Christopher, 12. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
The children of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, who took his own life, unveil his statue, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, outside MoPOP, in Seattle. From left: Lily, 18; Toni, 14; and Christopher, 12. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
The statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell appears Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, after its unveiling outside MoPOP in Seattle. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
The statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell appears Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, after its unveiling outside MoPOP in Seattle. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
Attending the unveiling of the statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell outside MoPOP, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Seattle are, clockwise from center: wife Vicky Cornell; their daughter Toni, and Soundgarden members, guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
Soundgarden fan Kristina Tews, 27, of Seattle, wipes away a tear as the song “Black Hole Sun” plays at the unveiling of the statue of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, outside MoPOP, in Seattle. (Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP)
SEATTLE — A life-size, bronze statue of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell has been unveiled at a Seattle museum.

Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, commissioned the piece and donated it to the Museum of Pop Culture at Seattle Center, which placed it outdoors along a sidewalk.

The work, by artist Nick Marra, depicts Cornell in one of his typical poses with his signature boots, dog tag and long hair.

Cornell’s 18- and 14-year-old daughters and 12-year-old son unveiled the statue during a ceremony Sunday.

Soundgarden members Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd attended, as did Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Cornell died in May 2017 at 52. His death was ruled a suicide.

