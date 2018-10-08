Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

New Kids on the Block teaming with four muscial acts for summer tour stop in Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 2:48 p.m.
New Kids on the Block from the tour opener in Grand Rapids, Mich. The group will be in Pittsburgh on June 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.
Submitted
New Kids on the Block from the tour opener in Grand Rapids, Mich. The group will be in Pittsburgh on June 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.
New Kids on the Block will be in Pittsburgh on June 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The group is teaming with musical acts Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature for the tour.
COURTESY LIVE NATION
New Kids on the Block will be in Pittsburgh on June 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown. The group is teaming with musical acts Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature for the tour.

Updated 4 hours ago

Multiplatinum selling pop super group New Kids on the Block announce "The Mixtape Tour" with special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature. The five iconic pop and hip-hop acts will hit the road together for the first time on a 53-city tour across North America this summer.

One of the stops includes Pittsburgh on June 23 at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 12.

To surprise fans, New Kids on the Block dropped an epic, throwback track "80s Baby" featuring the band's touring partners. The song takes listeners on a nostalgic, yet refreshingly modern and fun ride through 80s song references and fresh verses – just a small glimpse into what the tour will be like.

The five musical acts have sold a combined 100 million records worldwide.

Details: tickemaster.com

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

