Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Here's what Elton John could play tonight in Pittsburgh

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 9:09 a.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

According to Elton John's website, every show on his three-year "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" swan song tour is sold out. Not surprising for an artist whose 50-plus year career has yielded nine Billboard No. 1 hits and 67 total entries on the Hot 100, meanwhile ranking him at the top of the Adult Contemporary chart.

For his accomplishments, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

To put it mildly, Sir Elton will have plenty of songs to choose from when he takes the stage tonight at PPG Paints Arena for the first of two Pittsburgh dates on this farewell tour.

If you're lucky enough to have a ticket, here's what you can expect to hear, based on a set list compiled by setlist.fm. (Or what you'll be missing if you didn't get one.)

1. "Benny and the Jets"

2. "All The Young Girls Love Alice"

3. "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues"

4. "Border Song"

5. "Tiny Dancer"

6. "Philadelphia Freedom"

7. "Indian Sunset"

8. "Take Me to the Pilot"

9. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight"

10. "Levon"

11. "Candle In The Wind"

12. "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding"

13. "Burn Down the Mission"

14. "Believe"

15. "Daniel"

16. "Sad Songs"

17. "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me"

18. "The B*tch Is Back"

19. "I'm Still Standing"

20. "Crocodile Rock"

21. "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"

22. "Your Song"

23. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

Related Content
Elton John set for 1st Pittsburgh farewell 
It will take three years for Elton John to bid a fond farewell to his fans worldwide. His "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, launched Sept. 8 ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me