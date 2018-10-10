Here's what Elton John could play tonight in Pittsburgh
Updated 7 hours ago
According to Elton John's website, every show on his three-year "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" swan song tour is sold out. Not surprising for an artist whose 50-plus year career has yielded nine Billboard No. 1 hits and 67 total entries on the Hot 100, meanwhile ranking him at the top of the Adult Contemporary chart.
For his accomplishments, he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.
To put it mildly, Sir Elton will have plenty of songs to choose from when he takes the stage tonight at PPG Paints Arena for the first of two Pittsburgh dates on this farewell tour.
If you're lucky enough to have a ticket, here's what you can expect to hear, based on a set list compiled by setlist.fm. (Or what you'll be missing if you didn't get one.)
1. "Benny and the Jets"
2. "All The Young Girls Love Alice"
3. "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues"
4. "Border Song"
5. "Tiny Dancer"
6. "Philadelphia Freedom"
7. "Indian Sunset"
8. "Take Me to the Pilot"
9. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight"
10. "Levon"
11. "Candle In The Wind"
12. "Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding"
13. "Burn Down the Mission"
14. "Believe"
15. "Daniel"
16. "Sad Songs"
17. "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me"
18. "The B*tch Is Back"
19. "I'm Still Standing"
20. "Crocodile Rock"
21. "Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting"
22. "Your Song"
23. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road"
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.