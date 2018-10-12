Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former 'American Idol' contestant to headline Ligonier benefit concert

Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
Former “American Idol” contestant Aubrey Burchell will headline a benefit concert for Clean Water Kenya on Oct. 20 in Ligonier’s Diamond Theatre. Here, the Irwin native performs at the Highlands Relay for Life event on June 2, 2018.
Former “American Idol” contestant Aubrey Burchell will headline Voices for Clean Water, a benefit concert for Clean Water Kenya from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 in the Diamond Theatre in Ligonier.

Other performers on the bill with the Irwin native are Bob Sites, Duwayne Ladd, “The Unlikely Ukulele” David Kindl, Native American flute player Marianne McAuliffe and jazz vocalist Diane Anderson.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. at the theater at 210 Main St.

Ligonier-based Clean Water Kenya has been supplying portable water filtration systems to remote villages in the Rift Valley and Eastern Kenya since 2015, according to a release. The organization also participates in disaster relief efforts worldwide, including assistance to five communities in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Concert tickets are $15, or $25 for the leather recliner Sweet Seats. Door prizes will be given away.

For advance tickets, visit eventbrite.com; tickets also will be sold at the door.

Details: 724-309-6173 or cleanwaterkenya.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

