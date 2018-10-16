The Mavericks to perform a holiday show at the Byham Theater
Grammy-award winning band The Mavericks will perform at 8 p.m. on Nov. 28 at the Byham Theater in Pittsburgh.
The event will highlight the group’s first holiday album “Hey! Merry Christmas!,” which will release on Nov. 2. They wrote eight original songs featuring a blend of rockabilly Latino, folk, swing, blues and jazz. The new collection also includes renditions of yuletide favorites, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” and “Happy Holiday.”
Led by vocalist Raul Malo, drummer Paul Deakin, guitarist Eddie Perez and guitarist Jerry Dale McFadden, the band will embark on its 30th anniversary in 2019. They’ve founded their own independent label, Mono Mundo Recordings.
Tickets are $54.25 — $69.25
Details: http://themavericksband.com
