Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

Lady Gaga wears oversized suit, basketball fans reminisce

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 10:54 p.m.
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, actress and singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film A Star Is Born in London.
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, actress and singer Lady Gaga poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film A Star Is Born in London.

Updated 3 hours ago

Remember the early-2000s when tailored suits seemed a thing of the past? Obsolete? Long-fogotten?

Remember in the movies whenever there was a scene at a predominately black church, you'd see the pastor wearing a three- to four- sizes too big suit in the pulpit that made it seem like he was swimming whenever he made an emphatic gesture?

Remember zoot suits?

Well, if you don't remember any of that, Lady Gaga on Monday night jarred the memories back for several thousand tweeters afer she decided to wear a an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to Elle's Women in Hollywood.

That got Twitter fingers in action as they recalled a time when basketball players forwent the tailor.

Looks like this is the guy who started it, Twitter user @PhrostKnows:

That bred this nicely drawn-to-scale image. Kudos!

On a serious note, as always, Lady Gaga had a method behind the madness.

She gave an emotional speech detailing her day of trying on dresses and realizing she didn't have to conform: "I decided to day I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants.

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me