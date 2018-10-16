Lady Gaga wears oversized suit, basketball fans reminisce

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Remember the early-2000s when tailored suits seemed a thing of the past? Obsolete? Long-fogotten?

Remember in the movies whenever there was a scene at a predominately black church, you'd see the pastor wearing a three- to four- sizes too big suit in the pulpit that made it seem like he was swimming whenever he made an emphatic gesture?

Remember zoot suits?

Well, if you don't remember any of that, Lady Gaga on Monday night jarred the memories back for several thousand tweeters afer she decided to wear a an oversized Marc Jacobs suit to Elle's Women in Hollywood.

That got Twitter fingers in action as they recalled a time when basketball players forwent the tailor.

Looks like this is the guy who started it, Twitter user @PhrostKnows:

She looks like a member of the 2003 NBA draft class https://t.co/eOUWmFz7bN — ANH (@PhrostKnows) October 16, 2018

I really see no difference omg pic.twitter.com/xdobNWnxsF — ليلى مصطفى (@Mufasa617) October 16, 2018

She borrowing T Mac Suit pic.twitter.com/0hrvQN8OfK — boog (@_boog1) October 16, 2018

That bred this nicely drawn-to-scale image. Kudos!

On a serious note, as always, Lady Gaga had a method behind the madness.

She gave an emotional speech detailing her day of trying on dresses and realizing she didn't have to conform: "I decided to day I wanted to take the power back. Today I wear the pants.

lady gaga on why she wore this suit to elle's 25th annual women in hollywood. Amazing speech, amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/0QK67LZRxE — ღ Ems ღ (@Emilia555) October 16, 2018

Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review staff writer.