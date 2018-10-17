Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Leslie Odom Jr. appears with Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra for pops concert

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 1:46 p.m.
Leslie Odom Jr. will perform with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra in a Pops concert on Oct. 20. Odom is a Carnegie Mellon University graduate and a Tony and Grammy award winner.
Only a few days remain before Leslie Odom Jr. appears at Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts for a Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra pops concert.

The 8 p.m. Saturday show is a one-night-only event, so don’t throw away your shot at being in the room where it happens.

Odom, a 2003 Carnegie Mellon University graduate, is both a Tony and Grammy award winner for his performance in Broadway’s “Hamilton.”

Thomas W. Douglas, Odom’s collegiate voice teacher and CMU faculty member, will conduct an evening of story and song including showstoppers from Broadway, beloved standards, jazz classics and more, according to a news release.

“Pittsburgh has always held a special place in my heart. Having spent my college years at CMU, performing at Heinz Hall with the PSO, now recognized as one of the best symphonies in the world, has always been a dream of mine. I’m looking forward to sharing this evening with the people of Pittsburgh,” Odom says in the release.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Leslie Odom Jr. back to Pittsburgh. His remarkable talents have inspired audiences across the globe and the musicians of the PSO are excited to share the stage with this dazzling performer,” Melia Tourangeau, PSO president and CEO, adds in the release.

Odom made his Broadway debut at 17 in “Rent,” graduated from CMU’s School of Drama with honors, and gained international acclaim for his portrayal of Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.”

Tickets range from $25-$169.

Details: 412-392-4900 or here .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

