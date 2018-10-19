Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Metallica rocks Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

Andrew Russell
Andrew Russell | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 6:57 a.m.
James Hetfield (left) and Lars Ulrich play the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Hetfield plays the song 'Seek and Destroy' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kirk Hammett plays the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Lars Ulrich plays when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Hetfield plays the song 'Seek and Destroy' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Lars Ulrich attempts to pump up the crowd when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kirk Hammett plays the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Rob Trujillo acknowledges fans when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Hetfield plays the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kirk Hammett plays 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Kirk Hammett gives the 'thumbs up' to fans when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Hetfield plays the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
James Hetfield (left) and Lars Ulrich play the song 'Hardwired' when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Rob Trujillo acknowledges fans when Metallica performed in Pittsburgh for the first time in 14 years at PPG Paints Arena, Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
After a 14-year absence, Metallica brought their ear-splitting rage metal to eager Pittsburgh metalheads at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Performing in the round, they gave a highly energetic show, belying the fact that the band is in its 37th year.

Metallica took the stage around 8:45 p.m., kicking things off with two songs off their latest "Hardwired… to Self-Destruct" album – "Hardwired" and "Atlas, Rise." They followed that with an extra-long version of the classic "Seek and Destroy."

The band tweeted out its setlist for the show:

Throughout the show, singer James Hetfield, guitartist Kirk Hammet and bassist Rob Trujillo wandered to all corners of the stage while drummer, Lars Ulrich, jumped up from behind his kit between songs to acknowledge the crowd.

And from the looks of things this morning, the fans loved it.

Comedian Jim Breuer, best known as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," opened for the band.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

