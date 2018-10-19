Metallica rocks Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a 14-year absence, Metallica brought their ear-splitting rage metal to eager Pittsburgh metalheads at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday night.

Performing in the round, they gave a highly energetic show, belying the fact that the band is in its 37th year.

Metallica took the stage around 8:45 p.m., kicking things off with two songs off their latest "Hardwired… to Self-Destruct" album – "Hardwired" and "Atlas, Rise." They followed that with an extra-long version of the classic "Seek and Destroy."

The band tweeted out its setlist for the show:

Throughout the show, singer James Hetfield, guitartist Kirk Hammet and bassist Rob Trujillo wandered to all corners of the stage while drummer, Lars Ulrich, jumped up from behind his kit between songs to acknowledge the crowd.

And from the looks of things this morning, the fans loved it.

Great show guys. You knocked our socks off. pic.twitter.com/lKKKu5KJeG — Bogie and Lucy (@kovac_scott) October 19, 2018

Rock on guys — Michael Ware (@Michael63120235) October 19, 2018

@metallica Freaking rocked last night!! Such a great show! They played all good ones! I was hoping for Dyers Eve but maybe next time!! #MetInPittsburgh #Metallica #woodenIndian https://t.co/t8X0L5TYYN — Ray Ortiz (@ortiz717) October 19, 2018

I'm so tired, I have no voice and I'm stuck at work, but what a night last night: @Metallica brought it and made me feel like a kid again. Missed you guys - 14 years is far too long!!!! — Amy (@circlesky66) October 19, 2018

Comedian Jim Breuer, best known as a cast member on "Saturday Night Live," opened for the band.

Andrew Russell is a Tribune-Review staff writer.