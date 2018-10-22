Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Music

The Temptations are coming to town!

Rex Rutkoski | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 12:03 a.m.
The Temptations bring the hits to the Palace, Greensburg, Oct. 25
The Temptations bring the hits to the Palace, Greensburg, Oct. 25

Updated 3 hours ago

Otis Williams, the last surviving founding and still active member of the Temptations, says the entertainers always wanted to remain in the business until fans no longer wanted to see them.

Since there are no signs of that ever happening, what with new ones literally being born every day, the iconic vocal group happily sings on.

Next stop: The Palace Theatre, Greensburg, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.

It is a most satisfying feeling to be able to carry on the tradition of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for a new generation, says Williams, who will be 77 on Oct. 30, and who also is author of the book, “The Temptations.”

In the early 1960s, he was in the Distants, which merged with members of another group, the Primes, in Detroit. They were re-named the Temptations in 1961 after joining Berry Gordy’s hallowed Motown Records.

The music is eternal

He says there is a solid reason why the Temps still resonate for all ages: “Good is good. It will last forever.”

“Great songs, great music and great performances always strike a chord with people no matter what genre of music is your favorite,” he adds.

Their choice of repertoire is immense, with 43 Top 10 hits between the ’60s and ’90s.

Williams says the joy in performing remains the same. “It’s the reaction and response of the audience. The audience is what it’s all about. It always was and it always will be,” he says.

It is not necessary to tell people what they will experience, he insists. “You have to do your show and let people experience it. That hasn’t worked too badly for us over the years,” he explains.

Reason to be proud

He is very proud that “Ain’t Too Proud — The Life and Times of The Temptations,” a play based on his book, is being well received and headed to the Great White Way.

“It has broken records at the Berkeley Repertory Theater in Berkeley, Calif., The Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C, The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles and The Princess of Wales Theater in Toronto, Canada and will open in New York City at the Imperial Theater on Broadway on March 21, 2019,” he says.

A model of respect

He believes the Temps have modeled, “a love for the business, respect for the business, hard work and how to keep trying to get better.”

Meanwhile, he adds, “The Temptations will continue to tour because that’s what we love to do!”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me