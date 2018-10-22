'Hiding Place Tour' makes stop at Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

It is no surprise that singer/songwriter Tori Kelly chose to perform at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall in Munhall.

The singer started the “Hiding Place Tour” on Oct. 19 where she is bringing her live show to iconic venues and historic houses of worship across the country.

The music hall was built in 1898 by William Miller and Sons of Pittsburgh at a cost of $250,000 to Andrew Carnegie, who spent more than $40 million to build 1,700 libraries across the nation.

In Carnegie’s own estimation, the library at Homestead was “one of the finest and showcases the works of skilled craftsmen.”

Hand-cut Italian marble and beautifully painted murals adorned the walls setting the backdrop for intricately carved oak desks and cabinets.

“When we first started putting the tour idea together we discussed the idea of performing in old churches and historic buildings,” says Kelly, who lives in Los Angeles, Calif., and will be on stage in Munhall at 8 p.m. Oct. 25. “These venues have awesome character and history, and they fit well with my gospel roots. The music will have different sounds because of the varying acoustics in each place. I am so looking forward to it.”

‘Hiding Place’

“Hiding Place” is Kelly’s most recent passion project that honors her gospel roots but keeps her signature rhythm and blues style. The album has set the record for the most first-week streams ever for a gospel album. The collection, which was produced by 12-time Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Kirk Franklin, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Gospel Albums chart and had the highest-selling week of any 2018 gospel album. It also topped Billboard’s Gospel Streaming Songs and Gospel Digital Song Sales charts plus the Apple Music Christian genre chart.

Some background

Kelly’s new album honors her deepest musical passion and delivers a rhythm and blues infused, infectiously melodic take on classic gospel. The follow-up to her debut “Unbreakable Smile,” “Hiding Place” offers what Franklin says as “hope-pop.” That means a lot to Kelly, who says one of the things she wants for this album is for people to feel uplifted and encouraged when they listen. She says this on her website: “I want them to know that, no matter what they’re going through, there’s a God who loves them so much and so unconditionally, and there’s always a reason to feel hope. That’s what I really believe in, and I want everyone out there to hear my heart.”

Kelly says the name of the album was inspired by Psalm 32:7: You are my hiding place; you will protect me from trouble and surround me with songs of deliverance.

“When I sing songs, I feel free,” she says. “Sometimes people hide from dark and crazy things going on in the world, and we all need this safe place where we know we can go and take refuge.”

She says to be able to reach someone with her music means a lot. And she feeds off the energy from the crowd.

“It can be a form of therapy,” she says. “The real reward is when you write a song that has an effect on people. And now with social media the feedback is instant.”

Late night television

Kelly recently was on The Late Show with James Corden where she and Kirk Franklin sang the gospel-pop song she co-wrote with Franklin “Never Alone.”

“James Corden is really awesome,” Kelly says. “And he is so funny on and off camera. I enjoyed being on his show.”

