Music

Night Ranger, MTV and radio favorite for decades, takes Palace Theatre stage

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
Night Ranger is bringing its 35th anniversary tour to The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Dec. 21.
The band Night Ranger is still rocking, 35 years after forming and releasing hits including “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.”

The band’s latest studio album is “Don’t Let Up,” and the band is promoting that music and older songs in its current tour, including a stop Dec. 21 at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

An MTV staple with its popular videos decades ago, the band has sold more than 17 million albums and performed more than 3,000 live shows, according to a news release.

The band’s music has appeared on numerous television shows, including “Glee” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” in video games, Broadway musicals and feature films, including “Boogie Nights,” “Friday the 13th,” and “Sixteen Candles.”

Band members are Jack Blades (bass, vocals), Kelly Keagy (drums, vocals), Brad Gillis (lead and rhythm guitars), Eric Levy (keyboards), and Keri Kelli (lead and rhythm guitars).

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Details: livenation.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

