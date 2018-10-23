Bel Biv DeVoe takes Petersen stage with Bobby Brown
Get out your parachute pants and catch Bell Biv DeVoe Nov. 3 at Petersen Events Center in Oakland.
The Boston-based rhythm and blues group Bell Biv and DeVoe ruled the charts in the early 1990s, churning out hits “Poison,” “When Will I See You Smile?,” “Do Me” and “B.B.D.”
The group’s latest album “Three Stripes” features songs “Ready” (featuring Doug E. Fresh), “Run” and “Don’t Go.”
Bobby Brown will also share the Petersen stage. He got his start in New Edition, alongside Bell, Bivins and DeVoe. His solo success came with his second album “Don’t Be Cruel,” in 1988, which spawned hit singles “My Prerogative” and the Grammy-award winning “Every Little Step.”
Tickets are $39.50-$89.50.
Details: peterseneventscenter.com
JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.