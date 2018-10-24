Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Music

Eastern Area Youth Chorale will host 'Concert of Thanks' on Veteran's Day

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
Marine Corps. Sergeant, Jim Mullen of Braddock looks up at the flag during the opening ceremony for a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial called 'The Wall The Heals' at a Renziehausen Park, in McKeesport, Thursday, August 9, 2018.
For the first time since November 2001, the Eastern Area Youth Chorale will present a “Concert of Thanks” for veterans, an evening of patriotic and American music, on Veteran’s Day.

The concert will coincide with EAYC’s fall spaghetti dinner, which will take place at 5 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. concert at Zion Lutheran Church, 11609 Frankstown Road in Penn Hills.

The group’s previous “Concert of Thanks” came in the month after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

Songs will include “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “I Am a Small Part of the World,” “Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier,” “Let There Be Peace on Earth” and “Where Can We Find Peace?”

A medley of songs from the nation’s armed services is also part of the concert.

EAYC is made up of students from Penn Hills, Murrysville, Monroeville, Saltsburg, Kiski, Plum and Shadyside.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children under 10, and include both the dinner and concert. Veteran tickets are complimentary with the purchase of at least one adult ticket.

For ticket reservations or more information, call Sue Kernick at 412-244-8085 or email sakernick@verizon.net .

