Engelbert Humperdinck to share his music at The Palace Theatre

Engelbert Humperdinck has had a long string of hit records in his 50-plus years of performing — including memorable songs such as his No.1 hit in 1967, “Release Me,” “The Last Waltz” and “After the Lovin’ ” that defined his style as a romantic balladeer.

His latest album, “The Man I Want to Be” (2017), gives him a chance to reflect on his career and say thank you to those that mean the most to him, especially his wife, Patricia Healey, whose battle with Alzheimer’s Disease has rocked his world.

He’s pretty much come to terms with how life has changed since her illness was diagnosed a decade ago.

“I spend most of my time when I’m not working at home with her,” he said from his home in Los Angeles, Calif.

Palace performance

Humperdinck, whose given name is Arnold George Dorsey, currently is on tour in support of the album, which will include a performance presented by Westmoreland Cultural Trust at 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg.

“The Man I Want to Be” was meant as a love letter to his wife, he said, and it includes his love songs as well as covers of other contemporary artists, including Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” and Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.”

“Bruno gave the arrangement special treatment that is so touching when I get to sing it,” Humperdinck said. “And, Ed, I love his music. Both of them will be around for a long time.”

A special duet

There’s also a special duet on the album that is recreated as a video in his live performances, of him and his granddaughter Olivia Healey Taliaferro, 9, performing “I’m Glad I Danced with You.” The song was written by Humperdinck’s daughter, Louise Dorsey, her husband Tony and their friend, Jim Martin.

When asked to recall one performance that has meant the most to him over the years, he replied, “Sometimes you have to perform for Her Majesty the Queen,” something he has done at least four times. “It’s always a wonderful time,” he said. And he added that his performances for the Queen Mother were very special as well.

“My career has afforded me a passport to the world in my music — and to some countries where they don’t even speak my language, like Russia,” he said.

Humperdinck’s follow-up recording to “The Man I Want to Be” is a new holiday album, “Warmest Christmas Wishes,” just released Oct. 12.

His records have sold more than 140 million copies. He has earned four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Las Vegas Walk of Fame and Leicester (England) Walk of Fame.

