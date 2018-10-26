5 Seconds of Summer releases Queen cover song ahead of biopic

Rock band 5 Seconds Of Summer is releasing a cover of Queen’s 1974 hit, “Killer Queen,” to honor the late singer Freddie Mercury and the band, and to celebrate “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the movie on Queen coming to theaters on Nov. 2.

The cover will be available today at all digital providers. The song, produced by Linus, follows musician Shawn Mendes’ acoustic interpretation of the iconic 1981 No. 1 hit, “Under Pressure.”

“Killer Queen” was recorded as the second installment in a series of three artist covers in support of the Mercury Phoenix Trust, founded in 1992 by Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor and manager Jim Beach to support the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

5SOS, together with Universal Music Group and Queen, will donate net profits of the track to the Trust, according to a release.

“We chose to cover, ‘Killer Queen’ because we kept hearing it while writing our third album,” 5SOS said in the release. “As a pioneer of individuality, Freddie taught us what it means to embrace the idea of truly being yourself and that’s a part of Queen that lives on in their music now, more than ever.”

The Mercury Phoenix Trust was founded in 1992, (MPT) in memory of the iconic singer Mercury, who died from AIDS-related causes in 1991. The Trust has provided $17 million to more than 1,000 projects in 56 countries and predominantly funds smaller organizations that work at grassroots level, where governments and larger non-government organizations often don’t reach, the release says.

Hailed as the “biggest new rock act in the world” by Rolling Stone, 5 Seconds of Summer is now the only band in chart history to have its first three full-length studio albums enter the chart at No. 1, the release says. The band’s third album, “Youngblood,” and its title track have cumulative worldwide streams approaching 500 million.

Band members are Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass) and Irwin (vocals/drums).

